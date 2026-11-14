Man Gives Lift To Woman In Delhi’s Burari, Takes Her To Vacant Plot; She Objects To His Advances, What Happened Next?

A woman in her 20s was allegedly beaten to death by a 36-year-old man in north Delhi’s Burari area after she objected to him touching her, triggering a police investigation into the shocking incident. The accused, identified as Pramod Singh, has been arrested following an investigation involving CCTV footage analysis and questioning of local residents and shopkeepers. Police said an argument between the woman and the accused escalated into violence, resulting in her death. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events.

Woman Found Dead Near Vacant Plot

According to police, the woman’s body was found near a vacant plot in Burari on November 8. Before the incident came to light, local shopkeepers had reportedly spotted the woman lying by the roadside in an unstable condition. Police said Pramod Singh was passing through the area when he allegedly noticed the woman. He then lifted her and took her to a nearby vacant plot.

Argument Escalates After Woman Objects to Touching

According to the police investigation, the woman objected when the accused allegedly attempted to touch her. This led to an argument between the two, which soon turned violent. Police said the accused allegedly assaulted the woman following the confrontation, causing fatal injuries. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being examined as investigators piece together what happened at the location.

CCTV Footage Helps Police Identify Accused

Following the discovery of the woman’s body, investigators examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and questioned local residents and shopkeepers to establish the sequence of events and identify the suspect. Based on the investigation, police identified Pramod Singh, aged 36, as the accused and subsequently arrested him. Further investigation into the case is underway. Police are examining the available evidence to establish the exact circumstances leading to the woman’s death and determine all relevant details surrounding the alleged assault.

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