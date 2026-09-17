Man Goes To Meet Girlfriend, But Never Returned, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances After Being Set On Fire

A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death and his body set on fire following an altercation at the home of a woman with whom he was in a relationship in Odisha’s Deogarh district. Police have detained the woman and her parents for questioning as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Man Allegedly Assaulted at Woman’s Home

The deceased has been identified as Silu Ray. According to the information available, Ray went to the woman’s house in the Riamal area between 10.45 pm and 11 pm following an altercation involving members of her family. Ray was allegedly assaulted inside the house before his body was taken to a verandah. Petrol was allegedly poured over the body, which was then set on fire. Neighbours reportedly noticed the flames and alerted the fire services. Police subsequently reached the spot and began investigating the incident.

Family Alleges Ray Was Called to the House

Ray’s father, Mohan Ray, has alleged that his son was deliberately called to the house as part of a plan and was subsequently attacked. The allegation has raised questions about whether the confrontation was a sudden altercation or whether Ray had been specifically called there. Police are examining the sequence of events and questioning those who were present at the house to determine what happened before and after Ray’s death.

Police Probe Circumstances of Death

The woman and her parents have been detained for questioning, while investigators work to establish how Ray died and who was responsible for setting his body on fire. Locals said Ray occasionally created disturbances after consuming alcohol, which had reportedly led to repeated quarrels between him and the woman’s family. Police are expected to rely on forensic evidence, witness statements and other material gathered from the scene to establish the exact circumstances of the death. The investigation is ongoing.

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