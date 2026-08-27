Man Helps Girlfriend Clear Drug Inspector Exam With Leaked Paper, Gets Dumped After She Lands Job; Heartbroken Lover Exposes Scam

A new twist emerges in the MPSC paper leak case; a heartbroken boyfriend blows the whistle and gets six people arrested.

Six Arrested In MPSC Paper Leak Case

Six people have been arrested in connection with a paper leak in Mumbai. The arrests were made by a special team of the Mumbai Police in relation to a paper leak involving the question papers for the Drug Inspector exam conducted by MPSC.

A Boyfriend Gets Played By His Love

The interesting thing about this paper leak case is how it was revealed in the first place. The arrested people include a young man whose heart has been broken. He got his girlfriend in trouble by helping her pass the Drug Inspector exam in exchange for the love he wanted. However, this plan turned against him in the end.

Falling In Love And Cheating Your Way Into The Job

In order to make sure his girlfriend would pass the examination and get her dream job as a Drug Inspector, this young man cooperated with MPSC officials who managed to provide him with some questions in advance. This plan worked well. She passed the test and became a Drug Inspector. The young man was expecting his life to get better after this.

Heartbroken Boyfriend Turns To The Police

Unfortunately, the heartbroken boyfriend’s expectations didn’t come true. According to him, once she got her job as a Drug Inspector, she broke up with him. Having gotten what she wanted through his help, she betrayed him in return. This made the heartbroken boy approach the police and report everything, leading to the arrests made by them.

Police Investigation Ongoing

At the moment, the police is investigating how deep the network goes in MPSC since three of the arrested people are officials of the commission itself. They are also checking whether there are any other people who benefited from the leaked questions and how many people were involved in the leakage of the examination’s question papers.

This new paper leak has once again highlighted the issue of corruption in competitive exams conducted by state commissions. Also, it has caused many to wonder how such leaks can occur in the first place given that three of the arrested officials were working at MPSC.

Further details will come out during the investigation.

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