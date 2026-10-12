Man Killed in Delhi Metro, Ex-IAS Officer And Son Assault 48-Year-Old Over Seat Dispute; How the Event Unfolded?

48-year-old Pawan Sharma succumbed to death after being allegedly slapped and pushed by two people in a dispute regarding the reserved seat for senior citizens on board a Delhi Metro train. The incident took place on October 8 at the Supreme Court Metro station. The police have registered a case against a former IAS officer, Sanjay Pratap Singh and his son Sidharth Singh in this regard. The fight left Sharma injured with head injury from which he later succumbed to death at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

How the Delhi Metro Seat Dispute Turned Fatal

Reportedly, as per the chargesheet in the FIR, Pawan Sharma got into an argument with the Sanjay Pratap Singh and his son over the seat reserved for senior citizens. During the scuffle, Sharma was allegedly slapped and pushed by the duo resulting in fall that caused him to suffer head injuries.

Metro staff rushed Sharma to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in an ambulance. However, he was declared dead on arrival, the FIR stated. Police sources said both accused were arrested after the FIR was registered.

Delhi Metro case registered on complaint by victim’s mother

As per reports, the case was registered on October 9 following a complaint filed by Sharma’s mother, Durga Sharma. Police invoked Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Section 3(5), which concerns acts carried out with common intention.

The Delhi Metro incident is being investigated to establish how the dispute escalated and what led to Sharma’s fatal injuries. Police have not shared further details about the sequence of events.

What police sources said about the Delhi Metro accused

According to reports, Sanjay Pratap Singh is a former IAS officer who was previously arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged bribery case. His son, Sidharth Singh, is a lawyer practising at the Supreme Court, the sources said.

Both men have been arrested in connection with the Delhi Metro case. The investigation into the altercation and Sharma’s death is ongoing.

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