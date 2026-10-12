LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Man Killed in Delhi Metro, Ex-IAS Officer And Son Assault 48-Year-Old Over Seat Dispute; How the Event Unfolded?

Man Killed in Delhi Metro, Ex-IAS Officer And Son Assault 48-Year-Old Over Seat Dispute; How the Event Unfolded?

A 48-year-old man died after he was allegedly slapped and pushed during a seat dispute on a Delhi Metro train at Supreme Court Metro station. A former IAS officer and his son have been arrested.

Man Dies After Delhi Metro Seat Row, Former IAS Officer Held (Image: X)
Man Dies After Delhi Metro Seat Row, Former IAS Officer Held (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 11:48 IST

48-year-old Pawan Sharma succumbed to death after being allegedly slapped and pushed by two people in a dispute regarding the reserved seat for senior citizens on board a Delhi Metro train. The incident took place on October 8 at the Supreme Court Metro station. The police have registered a case against a former IAS officer, Sanjay Pratap Singh and his son Sidharth Singh in this regard. The fight left Sharma injured with head injury from which he later succumbed to death at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

How the Delhi Metro Seat Dispute Turned Fatal

Reportedly, as per the chargesheet in the FIR, Pawan Sharma got into an argument with the Sanjay Pratap Singh and his son over the seat reserved for senior citizens. During the scuffle, Sharma was allegedly slapped and pushed by the duo resulting in fall that caused him to suffer head injuries.

You Might Be Interested In

Metro staff rushed Sharma to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in an ambulance. However, he was declared dead on arrival, the FIR stated. Police sources said both accused were arrested after the FIR was registered.

Delhi Metro case registered on complaint by victim’s mother

As per reports, the case was registered on October 9 following a complaint filed by Sharma’s mother, Durga Sharma. Police invoked Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Section 3(5), which concerns acts carried out with common intention.

The Delhi Metro incident is being investigated to establish how the dispute escalated and what led to Sharma’s fatal injuries. Police have not shared further details about the sequence of events.

What police sources said about the Delhi Metro accused

According to reports, Sanjay Pratap Singh is a former IAS officer who was previously arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged bribery case. His son, Sidharth Singh, is a lawyer practising at the Supreme Court, the sources said.

Both men have been arrested in connection with the Delhi Metro case. The investigation into the altercation and Sharma’s death is ongoing.

Also Read: Tired Of Going To Supreme Court Again And Again, I’ve Lost Trust, If Anyone Can Save Constitution In These Times, It’s The SC, But…’: Sr Adv Kapil Sibal   

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Man Killed in Delhi Metro, Ex-IAS Officer And Son Assault 48-Year-Old Over Seat Dispute; How the Event Unfolded?
Tags: crime newsDelhi Newslatest newsLocal Newsviral news

RELATED News

Mother Throws 14-Month-Old Daughter From Second Floor, Then Jumps To Her Death In Kanpur

15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Lured And Assaulted By Koderma Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar; Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act

Watch Video: Cobra Bites Snake Rescuer On Finger, Elbow and Arm During Filming Social Media Reels In Odisha; Dies

Caught On CCTV: iPhone 17 Pro Max Theft Goes Wrong As Ludhiana Shopkeeper Is Dragged 15 Metres; Suspect Flees

Watch Here: Speeding Car Hits Parked Bike In Tamil Nadu, Man Sitting On It Miraculously Survives; Flying Two-Wheeler Hits Another Man In The Head

LATEST NEWS

Vaibhav Vyapaar Limited (LoanFront) IPO Opens on October 13, 2026

Pakistan Emergency: PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad Amid Political Unrest

Kangana Ranaut’s AI Deepfake Case: Delhi High Court Gives Meta 72 Hours To Remove Flagged Content

Tilak Varma Creates This T20I Record For India, Joins Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Elite List

B Sai Sudharsan To Miss New Zealand Tour? Team India Star Hobbles Off The Field Due To Injury In Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Game

Victim Couldn’t Identify Him In Court, FIR Came 10 Days Late: Supreme Court Acquits Man In POCSO Case

Why Dhruv Rathee Says He Is Not With CJP: ‘Simply Making Videos…’, Here’s What He Said After 24-Hour Detention Over SIR Protest

Maiden Forgings H1 FY27 Revenue from Operations Grows ~16% YoY to ~₹127 Cr; Sales Volume Rises ~14.20% YoY

Bigg Boss 20’s New Wildcard? Who Is Jatin Pratap Singh And Why Is He Trending?

‘Youth Run Punjab’ Sees Massive Participation In Mohali, Bathinda, Jalandhar And Amritsar: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Man Killed in Delhi Metro, Ex-IAS Officer And Son Assault 48-Year-Old Over Seat Dispute; How the Event Unfolded?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Man Killed in Delhi Metro, Ex-IAS Officer And Son Assault 48-Year-Old Over Seat Dispute; How the Event Unfolded?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Man Killed in Delhi Metro, Ex-IAS Officer And Son Assault 48-Year-Old Over Seat Dispute; How the Event Unfolded?
Man Killed in Delhi Metro, Ex-IAS Officer And Son Assault 48-Year-Old Over Seat Dispute; How the Event Unfolded?
Man Killed in Delhi Metro, Ex-IAS Officer And Son Assault 48-Year-Old Over Seat Dispute; How the Event Unfolded?
Man Killed in Delhi Metro, Ex-IAS Officer And Son Assault 48-Year-Old Over Seat Dispute; How the Event Unfolded?
Man Killed in Delhi Metro, Ex-IAS Officer And Son Assault 48-Year-Old Over Seat Dispute; How the Event Unfolded?

QUICK LINKS