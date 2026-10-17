Man Kills Wife On Her Birthday, Then Ends His Own Life; What Happened To Gurugram Couple?

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before dying by suicide at their rented apartment in Gurugram’s M3M Marina residential society, India Today reported. The bodies of the couple were discovered on Wednesday, which coincided with the woman’s birthday, triggering a police investigation into the suspected murder-suicide. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Aslam and his wife, Farhana. According to police, Aslam was found hanging inside the apartment, while Farhana was lying on the floor with injuries to her neck. Investigators suspect that Aslam killed his wife before taking his own life.

Handwritten Note, Email Recovered

Police recovered a handwritten note from the apartment that reportedly read, “We are leaving this world.” According to the report, Aslam had also sent an email containing the same message to senior officials at his workplace before the incident. The couple’s landlord discovered the bodies after Aslam’s colleagues contacted him. The apartment door was reportedly open when the landlord arrived at the flat. Investigators are examining the note, the email and other evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to the deaths.

Police Register Murder Case

Based on preliminary findings, police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is ongoing, and officials are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to information cited in the report, Aslam had reportedly been undergoing treatment for depression for nearly one-and-a-half years. Some accounts have also suggested that work-related stress may have contributed to the circumstances leading up to the incident. However, the exact motive has not been established by investigators.

Post-Mortem Examination Awaited

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Police are awaiting the findings, which may help clarify the cause and circumstances of the deaths. Investigators are also examining available evidence and statements from people connected to the couple as part of the ongoing probe. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

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