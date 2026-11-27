In a tragic incident, a man playing Lord Hanuman during Ramayana performance died on the stage in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. According to reports, an actor portraying Lord Hanuman collapsed on stage and died while performing before an audience.

The deceased man has been identified as Mithun Pradhan. He was performing during a Ramayana enactment organised in Kauria village on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Patapur police station.

According to reports, a large number of people gathered to watch the religious performance in Ganjam. Pradhan was playing the role of Lord Hanuman when he suddenly fell unconscious on stage after his health deteriorated during the programme.

Pradhan’s sudden collapse on the stage triggered panic among fellow performers and the organising committee. The man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors examined him and declared him dead.

Reports suggest that the man may have suffered a cardiac arrest. However, an official medical confirmation is still awaited.