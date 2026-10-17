Man Sets Himself on Fire After 300-Metre Road Is Built on His Land Without Permission, Video Goes Viral

In Jaunpur, a young man set himself ablaze after pouring petrol on himself to protest against the construction of a road on his personal property without any permission. He was running about on fire, and when people saw him, they started pouring water on him in buckets and tubs. Then they used clothing and sacks to extinguish the fire. He was rushed to the hospital and is now in a critical condition. The incident took place in Pariyawa village, which falls under the police station of Line Bazar.

The man has been identified as Dinesh Kumar Maurya. A video of this man has gone viral. According to the video, he said that the village chief had forcefully built a road on his property, and he was assaulted when he objected to it.

Why He Set Himself On Fire?

Dinesh Kumar Maurya (35) is an agriculturist. He resides in Laukri Maurya locality in Pariyawa village, along with his wife, Savita Maurya (32), two daughters, Happy (15) and Lucky (13), his father, Tribhuvan Maurya (55) and his brother’s wife, Shivdevi.

Maura holds a total of four biswa of land. There has been a long-standing conflict over the construction of a 300-metre road over his land. The conflict has been going on for the last four years. According to the reports, a village council meeting took place on October 14, and it was decided that the road would be constructed. However, reports claim that he agreed to provide half the passage from his land.

But, according to him, the village head started construction of the passage on his land forcefully on October 15. Moreover, as per him, no passage officially exists in the revenue record or map of that land, although the villagers have been using this route for a very long time.

जमीन विवाद से परेशान युवक ने आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया, गंभीर रूप से झुलसा उत्तर प्रदेश के लाइन बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के लवकरी परियावा गांव में जमीन विवाद से परेशान 38 वर्षीय दिनेश मौर्य ने कथित तौर पर आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया। गंभीर रूप से झुलसे युवक को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। युवक ने प्रशासन पर मदद नहीं करने का आरोप लगाया है। घटना के कारणों और प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई की आधिकारिक पुष्टि का इंतजार है। @Uppolice @dgpup #UttarPradesh #Jaunpur #LandDispute #BreakingNews #UPNews — TNP NEWS (@TNPNEWS1) October 17, 2026

Dinesh Went to BHU with Sick Sister

On October 15-16, he went to BHU, Varanasi, with his sick sister. During this period, his relatives, including Gulab Chand Maurya, Dharmraj Maurya, Subedar Maurya and Chandrabhan Maurya, had contacted the police and got a cart track constructed between his house.

It has been alleged that the opposing party called the police for the second time on Friday. In the meantime, his wife and other family members were insulted using obscenities. The cell phone of children who were filming the event was snatched and thrown away.

According to Dinesh, he returned from BHU at about 11 pm on Friday and reached his house at 2 am on Saturday morning. Thereafter, he complained to the police, but his complaint did not get attention. According to him, depressed with the whole situation, he planned to burn himself alive.

Hence, Dinesh poured petrol over himself and set himself ablaze at around 10 a.m. on Saturday. When the family members saw him burning, they poured water over him and tried to extinguish the fire using clothes and sacks. Thereafter, he was admitted to the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

Construction Stopped on Friday: Police

Vipin Rai, station in-charge of Line Bazar police station, stated that, “The police are aware of the dispute over the road. Police went to the spot on Friday and stopped the construction work. It is not yet known why the farmer attempted self-immolation. The youth is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.”