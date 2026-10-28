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Home > Regionals News > Man Spits Gutkha From His Balcony, Comes In Contact With 11-kV High-Tension Power Line, Suffers Fatal Shock And Dies, Body Left Hanging In Madhya Pradesh

Man Spits Gutkha From His Balcony, Comes In Contact With 11-kV High-Tension Power Line, Suffers Fatal Shock And Dies, Body Left Hanging In Madhya Pradesh

A 60-year-old man died after touching an 11-kV power line while spitting gutkha from his rented home’s balcony in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district.

Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies After Touching 11-KV Wire (Image: AI-generated)
Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies After Touching 11-KV Wire (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 12:33 IST

A 60-year-old man died after coming into contact with an 11-kV high-tension power line while spitting gutkha from the balcony of his rented accommodation in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district. The man was living in an under-construction building when the incident occurred. He suffered a fatal electric shock, leaving his body hanging from the building’s ledge. The incident triggered panic, with residents gathering at the spot and raising concerns about the safety risks posed by power lines running close to homes.

Madhya Pradesh electrocution: Police launch probe after man’s death

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

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Locals said the high-tension line passed dangerously close to the under-construction building. They urged the electricity department to shift the line or take other safety measures to prevent further accidents. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the Madhya Pradesh incident.

Madhya Pradesh high-tension wire danger: Similar death reported in Greater Noida

This particular case has brought back worries about the high-voltage power lines that pass through residential buildings. On the 25th July 2023, an 80-year-old lady met her demise after getting into contact with a high-tension wire that ran across the balcony of her house in Mirzapur village, Greater Noida. The video of the extremely low wire had been posted on various social media platforms.

Man dies from touching power line near Noida hotel

On 20th September 2026, a 26-year-old man lost his life after touching an 11-kV power line when he was standing close to the hotel window in Badalpur, Greater Noida. Investigation was done to find out whether the wire was close to the building.

This is one case among many others where high-tension wires are dangerous when running around buildings. In Vidisha of Madhya Pradesh, there have been complaints by the residents regarding this, while the police are investigating the most recent case of death.

Also Read: Watch Videos: Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Coast, Trees Fall Across Kakinada, Damages Infrastructure; IMD Tracks 150 Kmph Winds   

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Man Spits Gutkha From His Balcony, Comes In Contact With 11-kV High-Tension Power Line, Suffers Fatal Shock And Dies, Body Left Hanging In Madhya Pradesh
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Man Spits Gutkha From His Balcony, Comes In Contact With 11-kV High-Tension Power Line, Suffers Fatal Shock And Dies, Body Left Hanging In Madhya Pradesh

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Man Spits Gutkha From His Balcony, Comes In Contact With 11-kV High-Tension Power Line, Suffers Fatal Shock And Dies, Body Left Hanging In Madhya Pradesh
Man Spits Gutkha From His Balcony, Comes In Contact With 11-kV High-Tension Power Line, Suffers Fatal Shock And Dies, Body Left Hanging In Madhya Pradesh
Man Spits Gutkha From His Balcony, Comes In Contact With 11-kV High-Tension Power Line, Suffers Fatal Shock And Dies, Body Left Hanging In Madhya Pradesh
Man Spits Gutkha From His Balcony, Comes In Contact With 11-kV High-Tension Power Line, Suffers Fatal Shock And Dies, Body Left Hanging In Madhya Pradesh
Man Spits Gutkha From His Balcony, Comes In Contact With 11-kV High-Tension Power Line, Suffers Fatal Shock And Dies, Body Left Hanging In Madhya Pradesh

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