Man Stripped Naked, Petrol Poured On Private Parts In Latur After Group Of People Assaulted Him – What Is The Whole Story

A young man was allegedly stripped naked, brutally beaten with belts, kicks and punches, and had petrol poured into his private parts by a group of people in Maharashtra’s Latur district. The assault was filmed by the accused, and the video later went viral on social media. Police said the incident took place more than two months ago under the jurisdiction of MIDC police station. One suspect has been arrested, while the Crime Branch is working to track down the other accused. The motive behind the assault remains unclear.

How the Maharashtra assault was captured on video

The video shows two men beating the young man after stripping him naked. The victim is seen lying on the ground as the accused allegedly pour petrol into his private parts while assaulting him, causing him visible pain. The recording of the attack later circulated on social media, drawing attention to the brutality of the incident in Maharashtra.

Police said the victim left the scene after the assault. Despite the seriousness of the attack, he had not approached the police before the video came to light.

Maharashtra police identify victim, appeal for statement

A police official said on Sunday that the incident occurred within the limits of MIDC police station in Latur district. During the initial investigation, officers found that the assault had taken place more than two months ago.

The identity of the victim has been determined by the police, and they have requested that he comes forth to make his statement. Yet, the motive of the attack has not been known yet, and the investigation continues regarding the details of the incident.

One person arrested as Maharashtra police hunt down others

Following the leak of the video, the Maharashtra police started their investigation into the matter and arrested one person. The hunt is on for the other people accused in the incident.

Viral Maharashtra assault raises serious concerns

The incident has triggered outrage over the treatment of the young man and the filming and circulation of the assault. Police are examining all aspects of the case as they continue efforts to trace the remaining suspects and establish what led to the attack.

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