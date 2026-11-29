A man accused of allegedly barging into women’s paying guest (PG) accommodations and exposing his private parts to female inmates was shot in the leg by police after he allegedly attacked personnel while resisting arrest in Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Betta Naresh, sustained a gunshot injury during the incident at Turahunase Terra Form area in Bengaluru North taluk. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. According to preliminary investigations, Naresh had allegedly entered women’s PG accommodations in the Yelahanka and Chikkajala areas on Friday and behaved indecently with women residents, triggering concern over the safety of women living in paying guest facilities.

Accused Allegedly Harassed Women in PG Accommodations

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly flashed his private parts at a young woman inside a PG accommodation and snatched her mobile phone before fleeing from the spot. The incident reportedly created panic among the residents, following which the matter was brought to the attention of the police. Taking cognisance of the complaint, police launched an investigation and began efforts to trace the accused. Investigators reportedly gathered leads soon after receiving information about the incident and tracked down Naresh.

Police Open Fire After Accused Allegedly Attacks Personnel

Police officials subsequently traced the accused to the Turahunase Terra Form area in Bengaluru North taluk and attempted to take him into custody. However, according to preliminary information, Naresh allegedly resisted arrest and attacked members of the police team during the operation. Following the alleged assault, police personnel opened fire, hitting the accused in the leg. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigation Underway

Police are continuing their investigation into the incidents reported from the Yelahanka and Chikkajala areas. Further details regarding the allegations, the circumstances of the police firing and the accused’s involvement are awaited. The incident has once again brought attention to concerns surrounding women’s safety in PG accommodations and the need for effective security measures in residential facilities.

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