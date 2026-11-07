Man Tries To End His Life In Front Of Moving Train At Mumbai Station, Friend Pulls Him Back, But Seconds Later He Makes Another Terrifying Attempt

A shocking video from Mumbai’s Vikhroli railway station is going viral on social media. It shows a young man attempting to end his life by jumping in front of a moving train. However, his friend’s quick action saves him from being run over. But the terrifying incident does not end there. Even after being rescued once, the distressed man tries to run towards the railway tracks again. His friend refuses to give up and makes another desperate attempt to save him.

Friend Jumps In To Save Man From Moving Train

The viral video shows the young man standing dangerously close to the railway tracks as a train approaches the station. Just as the situation turns critical, his friend rushes towards him. Without worrying about his own safety, the friend grabs him and pulls him away from the tracks. His quick response prevents a possible tragedy. The incident leaves people watching the video shocked. However, the most disturbing moment comes seconds later.

A passenger rescued a 24-year-old man from the railway tracks at Vikhroli station moments before an approaching local train could hit him on Friday morning. A video of the incident, shows the man moving towards the approaching train on two occasions, while people nearby try to pull him to safety. The incident occurred around 10am on November 6 near platform 3 towards the Mumbai end of Vikhroli station. A GRP inquiry found that he was under mental stress at the time of the incident. The passenger subsequently left the spot from the other side of the tracks. No police complaint was registered in connection with the incident. — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 7, 2026

Man Tries To Run Towards Tracks Again After Rescue

Despite being pulled to safety, the young man appears determined to end his life. He manages to free himself and makes another attempt to reach the railway tracks. His friend immediately reacts and tries to stop him again. The repeated attempts leave bystanders stunned.

According to the information shared in the video, the young man was reportedly struggling with severe depression and mental stress. The incident has once again drawn attention to the importance of mental health support.

Viral Mumbai Video Highlights Importance Of Mental Health

The video has also sparked conversations about depression, emotional distress and the importance of supporting people going through difficult times. Work pressure, relationship problems and personal struggles can take a serious toll on mental health. People dealing with such difficulties need understanding, timely support and professional help.

The incident also shows the importance of recognising warning signs and not ignoring someone who may be struggling. If someone around you is experiencing emotional distress or suicidal thoughts, stay with them, listen without judgement and help them reach a mental health professional. In an emergency in India, call 112.