Man Tries To Hang Himself In Court After Father’s Killers Get Bail, Security Guards Stop Him

On the midnight of July 1, 2026, Ghanshyam Prajapati was killed. The family alleges that they were also beaten during the attack.

His son, Jitendra Prajapati, lives in Kanchanpur, under the Mohangarh police station area of Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh. For him, the case was a search for justice for his father.

Five Names In The FIR

Mohangarh police booked five people in the case:

Dr. Prakash Kushwaha

Chandrabhan Kushwaha, from Kakrela in Lalitpur

Khushiram Yadav, from Patnapur

Ramraja Yadav, from Patnapur

Vidyadhar Yadav, from Kunwarpura

All five are accused. None has been convicted.

News Of Bail

Then came a notice. According to Mukesh Sahu, the lawyer for the complainant side, the accused were granted default bail.

Default bail is a form of release that is not a verdict on guilt. Even so, for a son who had lost his father three months earlier, it appears to have felt like a betrayal.

Tuesday Evening At The Court

On Tuesday evening, Jitendra went to the Tikamgarh court premises. According to the lawyer, he was protesting the notice of default bail.

There, he allegedly tried to take his own life. Security personnel on duty noticed him and caught hold of him at once, stopping him before he could harm himself.

Panic and confusion spread across the court premises for a short time. A crowd gathered, and police were called in to restore calm.

The Video

The incident was recorded, and a video is now circulating on social media. It also appears to show a security guard kicking the young man during the incident. That part of the video has drawn attention of its own.

Was the kick an attempt to restrain him? Was it excessive force? Has anyone looked into it? The source does not say.

Police Step In

The guards informed the police, who arrived and took Jitendra to the station.

Dehat police station in-charge Chandrajeet Yadav said that the young man was counselled and sent home.

What Happens Next?

Police are examining Jitendra’s statement and the circumstances around the incident. But larger questions remain. Why were the accused granted default bail? Will the prosecution seek to cancel it? Will anyone examine the footage of the guard’s conduct? And what support will Jitendra and his family get at a time when they feel unheard?

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