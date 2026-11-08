Man Visits Married Woman At Her Invitation In Kanpur, Gets Caught By Her Brother-In-Law at 1 am, Later Found Hanging In Room

A 25-year-old man died by suicide at his married girlfriend’s house in Kanpur after her family members caught him visiting her late on Tuesday night. The man, identified as Shiv Pratap Singh alias Saurav, allegedly hanged himself inside a locked room after his girlfriend’s brother-in-law, Paritosh, became suspicious of his presence and bolted the door from outside. A commotion followed as family members gathered at the house, fearing that he would be discovered in front of everyone.

The incident took place in the Ghatampur police station area. Singh was a resident of Mohan Kheda in Fatehpur, while the woman, Pooja, lived in Rawaipur village.

Kanpur man met married woman after three years of Facebook friendship

Reports say that according to police, Singh and Pooja had connected through Facebook around three years ago and gradually became close. Pooja is married to Ashutosh Sonkar, a revenue inspector with the Lalitpur Municipal Council. The couple has two children.

On Tuesday night, Singh parked his motorcycle outside the village and went to Pooja’s house to meet her. She made him sit in one room before going to another room, reportedly saying she needed to put her child to sleep.

Kanpur family locks room after brother-in-law suspects visitor

Meanwhile, Paritosh got up to drink water and suspected that a young man was inside the room. He bolted the door from outside and called the other family members. Pooja and Paritosh then got into an argument, while the noise brought more relatives to the spot, according to reports.

As the commotion continued, the family informed the police. When officers arrived and opened the room, they found Singh’s body hanging from a noose made of a sari. Police brought the body down and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Kanpur police begin probe as father seeks fair investigation

News of the incident spread through the village, drawing a crowd to the spot. Singh’s father, Surajbhan Singh, said his son had gone to meet his girlfriend.

He said that on Wednesday morning, Nauranga outpost in-charge Ravi called him, informed him about the incident and asked him to reach the post-mortem house. The father has demanded a fair investigation into his son’s death, as per reports.

Ghatampur Inspector Manoj Singh Bhadauria said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination. He added that further action would be taken after the police received a written complaint.

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