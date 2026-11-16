Man Went To Donate Blood To Dalit Woman At Bihar Hospital, Was Locked In A Room And Beaten With Iron Rods In Police Presence; Dies During Treatment

A Muslim man from Charkuppa village in Bihar’s Aurangabad district has died during treatment in Patna after allegedly being brutally assaulted at a hospital in Rafiganj, where he had gone to donate blood to a Dalit woman. The incident has raised serious questions over the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault, the involvement of hospital staff and the role of local police. The deceased, identified as Sikandar Khan, was reportedly attacked following an argument with the hospital management over the woman’s treatment.

Argument Over Woman’s Treatment

According to the allegations, Khan had visited the hospital to donate blood to an acquaintance who was undergoing treatment. During his visit, a dispute reportedly broke out between him and the hospital management. Hospital owner Dr Ranjeet Yadav has been accused of assaulting Khan following the argument. The exact reason behind the dispute and the events leading up to the alleged attack remain unclear.

Allegedly Locked Inside Room and Beaten

Seemab, who made allegations regarding the incident, claimed that Khan was locked inside a room and beaten with sticks and iron rods. He further alleged that hospital staff members were involved in the assault. He also claimed that police personnel were present nearby when the incident took place but did not intervene. These allegations have not yet been independently verified.

Succumbs During Treatment in Patna

Following the alleged assault, Khan was taken for medical treatment. However, his condition reportedly deteriorated, and he eventually died during treatment in Patna. The circumstances surrounding his death and the complete sequence of events leading to the incident remain to be established.

Questions Over Police Action

No official police statement, details of arrests or response from the hospital management were available in the material provided. An independent investigation is needed to establish responsibility and verify the allegations.

Also Read: Bilkis Bano Case: Why Did Supreme Court Grant Bail to 2 Convicts After 17 Years in Jail? Here’s What the Court Said