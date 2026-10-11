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Home > Regionals News > Man Who Married Widowed Grandmother Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur

Man Who Married Widowed Grandmother Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur

Police are investigating a possible family dispute and relationship angle as the motive behind the killing.

A man who married his widowed grandmother was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Rampur.
A man who married his widowed grandmother was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Rampur.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 09:04 IST

A man identified as Navjot Singh was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Rampur while he was sitting inside a washing machine, according to reports. Police have launched an investigation into the murder, with relationship-related tensions and family disputes emerging as possible angles. However, the identity of the attackers and the exact motive behind the killing remain unclear.

Two Assailants Open Fire, Four Empty Cartridges Recovered

The incident came to light on Saturday evening, when two unidentified men allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Navjot Singh. He sustained fatal injuries in the shooting. Police Inspector Harshita Singh reached the spot after the incident and initiated an investigation. Four empty cartridges were reportedly recovered from the scene as part of the evidence collection process. Investigators are working to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible for the killing.

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Family Dispute Over Relationship Under Scanner

According to reports, Navjot’s family suspects that a dispute over his relationship with a widowed woman may have played a role in the murder. The woman was reportedly Navjot’s grandmother by marriage, and the two had subsequently entered into a relationship and married. The woman’s children are reportedly young adults working abroad. Navjot’s family allegedly opposed the arrangement and had disagreements with him over keeping the woman in their household. Family members said the woman had previously been sent back to her relatives but later returned to Navjot. They have expressed suspicion towards the woman’s relatives, although no involvement has been established by police.

Navjot’s Past and Police Investigation

Navjot’s personal history has also come under scrutiny. His wife reportedly died by suicide at her parental home around three years ago. He was subsequently jailed in connection with a dowry-death case and was released on bail approximately two years ago. Police have yet to confirm whether these past events or the relationship dispute are connected to the killing. The investigation remains underway, and authorities are working to establish the motive and identify the two assailants. The family’s allegations remain unverified, and no conclusion has been reached regarding responsibility for the murder.
Also Read: 12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?

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Man Who Married Widowed Grandmother Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur
Tags: bike-borne assailantsFamily Dispute Murderhome-hero-pos-4Man Marries Widowed GrandmotherMan Shot Dead in RampurRampur Crime NewsRampur Murder CaseRampur Shootingrelationship dispute

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Man Who Married Widowed Grandmother Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur
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