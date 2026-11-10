LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud

Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud

A man from Uttar Pradesh has accused his parents, brother and sister-in-law of withdrawing nearly Rs 2 crore from his bank account between 2005 and 2015. He alleges that the money was meant to buy property in his name, but the promise was never fulfilled.

Man gives father control of bank account before moving to Germany, later discovers Rs 2 crore gone (Photo: AI)
Man gives father control of bank account before moving to Germany, later discovers Rs 2 crore gone (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 16:37 IST

A man working in Germany has accused his own family members of allegedly cheating him of nearly Rs 2 crore by withdrawing money from his bank account over a period of 10 years. The man had reportedly trusted his father with operating his bank account while he was living abroad. However, he later discovered that the money had allegedly been withdrawn without his knowledge.

The case has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahadurgarh police station area. Following a court order, police have registered a case against four family members and started an investigation.

You Might Be Interested In

How Rs 2 Crore Was Withdrawn From His Bank Account

According to the complaint, the man, identified as Pravesh Kumar, is a resident of Salarpur village. He claimed that he moved to Germany in 2002 for work. Before leaving India, Pravesh reportedly handed over the responsibility of operating his bank account to his father, Gangasaran. He trusted his family to manage his finances while he stayed abroad.

However, Pravesh alleged that between 2005 and 2015, his family members withdrew nearly Rs 2 crore from his bank account at different times.

Family Promised To Buy Land And House In His Name

Pravesh further alleged that his family had assured him that the withdrawn money would be used to purchase land and a house in his name. However, when he later sought details of the properties, he allegedly discovered that none of them had been registered in his name.

He has accused his father Gangasaran, mother Sureshbala Devi, brother Alok and sister-in-law Mausam Rana, of fraudulently taking the money.

Man Also Alleges Threats Over Property Dispute

The complainant further claimed that when he demanded the return of his money and property, his family members refused. He also alleged that they threatened to kill him. Following the court’s directions, Bahadurgarh police registered a case against all four accused.

Station House Officer Indrakant Yadav confirmed that a case had been registered on the court’s orders. He said an investigation into the allegations has begun. The police are now investigating the matter and examining the allegations made by Pravesh Kumar.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud
Tags: bank-fraudcrime newsFamily DisputegermanyProperty FraudRs 2 Croreup news

RELATED News

He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

Odisha Government Sub-Registrar on Probation Caught Taking Rs 7,000 Bribe, Arrested

Who Is Bahubali Anant Singh’s US-Educated Son-in-Law Rishikesh Kumar? Royal Wedding to Host 4 Lakh Guests, 150 Dishes, 10-Bigha Pandal and Horse Race

15 Days, 3 Rounds, 7 Murders in Sasural: Mysuru Cab Driver Used Sleeping Pills-Stones; Wife and 6 Others Went Missing One by One- How the Mystery Uncovered?

Caught on CCTV: Young Men Set Off Fireworks, But A Rocket Suddenly Veers Towards Stockpile Inside The House Premises—What Happens Next Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Shaji Kumar Dies At 57: Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban Among His Last Films

‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’

Betrayed His Wife? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Linked To Chinese ‘Spy’ Rumours; $7.4 Billion Wealth Loss In Just 30 Minutes

Watch: Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats

WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19

‘What Festival Is There At 11 PM?’: Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife Renu Desai Questions People Bursting Firecrackers Till 3 AM For 3 Days

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul OUT; Tilak Varma Among 3 IN: Check India’s Revised Squad For Last 2 ODIs vs New Zealand

Watch Video: ‘Definitely Not In Our Bed…’ Sidharth Malhotra’s Cheeky Remark As Pregnant Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump On Koffee With Karan 9

Patna High Court Cancels Bail, Supreme Court Restores It: What Happened In Bihar Hospital’s Rs 4000 Bribery Case?

Spotted an Equity Opportunity but Short on Funds? Here’s How MTF can help

Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud
Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud
Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud
Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud
Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud

QUICK LINKS