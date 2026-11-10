Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud

A man working in Germany has accused his own family members of allegedly cheating him of nearly Rs 2 crore by withdrawing money from his bank account over a period of 10 years. The man had reportedly trusted his father with operating his bank account while he was living abroad. However, he later discovered that the money had allegedly been withdrawn without his knowledge.

The case has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahadurgarh police station area. Following a court order, police have registered a case against four family members and started an investigation.

How Rs 2 Crore Was Withdrawn From His Bank Account

According to the complaint, the man, identified as Pravesh Kumar, is a resident of Salarpur village. He claimed that he moved to Germany in 2002 for work. Before leaving India, Pravesh reportedly handed over the responsibility of operating his bank account to his father, Gangasaran. He trusted his family to manage his finances while he stayed abroad.

However, Pravesh alleged that between 2005 and 2015, his family members withdrew nearly Rs 2 crore from his bank account at different times.

Family Promised To Buy Land And House In His Name

Pravesh further alleged that his family had assured him that the withdrawn money would be used to purchase land and a house in his name. However, when he later sought details of the properties, he allegedly discovered that none of them had been registered in his name.

He has accused his father Gangasaran, mother Sureshbala Devi, brother Alok and sister-in-law Mausam Rana, of fraudulently taking the money.

Man Also Alleges Threats Over Property Dispute

The complainant further claimed that when he demanded the return of his money and property, his family members refused. He also alleged that they threatened to kill him. Following the court’s directions, Bahadurgarh police registered a case against all four accused.

Station House Officer Indrakant Yadav confirmed that a case had been registered on the court’s orders. He said an investigation into the allegations has begun. The police are now investigating the matter and examining the allegations made by Pravesh Kumar.