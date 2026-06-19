Manali Drowning In Garbage? Viral Video Leaves Tourists And Nature Lovers Shocked | Watch

Renowned for its stunning mountains and natural allure, Manali is currently grappling with a significant waste management challenge during its peak tourist season. Accumulating litter at various popular sites in the town has raised alarm over potential environmental degradation, public health risks, and sanitation issues. Upon entering Manali, both visitors and locals are met with mounds of waste and unpleasant odors near key locations such as the Volvo bus stand, HRTC bus stand, and Lady Willingdon Hospital. Concern has grown regarding the deteriorating state of this beloved destination in Himachal Pradesh.

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The condition of Mall Road, a famed thoroughfare, is also declining; unsightly stains from paan (betel leaf) and gutkha (chewing tobacco) are tarnishing its appeal. Efforts by the Municipal Council to enhance public awareness through artistic displays have proven ineffective due to insufficient dustbin availability and a noticeable lack of civic responsibility among individuals.

Particularly troubling is the situation around sacred sites in Manali where littering has become prevalent. Discarded beer and liquor bottles can be found strewn about these revered locations. Additionally, major attractions like Rohtang Pass and Solang Nala have unfortunately transformed into dumping grounds for plastic debris. Despite a statewide prohibition on single-use plastics in Himachal Pradesh, violations persist unabated. This disregard has begun to inflict damage on valuable forest resources; tree hollows are being misused as trash receptacles, threatening both soil fertility and ecological balance.

What Is The Cause Of This?

As a result of poor waste management practices, numerous drains and waterways, regardless of size are completely obstructed in Manali. Local experts warn that if this negligence continues unchecked through the upcoming monsoon season, it could lead to disastrous consequences. Accumulated plastic and solid waste will impede water flow in drains, significantly increasing the likelihood of blockages, flooding, and flash floods within the town. Both residents and tourists have voiced serious concerns regarding the declining environmental conditions and inadequate sanitation services in Manali.

What Did The Residents Say?

Residents report alarming conditions across multiple wards governed by the Manali Municipal Council (MC). Garbage often remains uncollected from streets until late afternoon sometimes as late as 1 PM. The situation is particularly dire at the Manali bus stand where thousands of tourists arrive daily only to be greeted by unsanitary conditions and foul odors. Strikingly few dustbins merely two or three can be found along Mall Road despite its popularity (which stretches 100-150 meters). Locals are advocating for immediate placement of at least 10 to 15 additional dustbins on this main thoroughfare to curb open littering.

What Did Tourists Say?

Anupam, a visitor from Ghaziabad (UP), along with local residents highlighted that single-use plastic litter lines pathways leading to major attractions such as Hadimba Temple, Van Vihar, Club House, Nature Park, and Gompa Road. Despite regulations prohibiting their use, many vendors continue to serve food in single-use plastic containers without hesitation. Even inexpensive Rs 1 water pouches a supposed alternative to bottled water are being sold excessively; this adds another layer of environmental concern. Residents warn that drains around Gompa Road are blocked entirely by plastic waste; with monsoon rains looming and water levels rising, these obstructions could provoke severe flooding risks throughout Manali.

A tourist named Ankush Garg from Delhi has urged fellow travelers to practice responsible behavior while visiting. He remarked that ‘This country and this place belong to us all. If we continue our current habits of littering indiscriminately like this, global warming will accelerate further damaging nature’s beauty here.’ He stressed that future visitors may long for snow-covered landscapes if action isn’t taken now while emphasizing that accountability lies not solely with government authorities but also with individuals in society.

There is an emerging call for solutions such as implementing a ‘reward system’ inspired by successful international practices aimed at fostering responsible environmental stewardship among tourists.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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