Manjeet Kaur Murder Case: ‘They Tried To Burn Me Alive,’ Last Video Of Punjabi Influencer Surfaces

A video purportedly showing social media influencer Manjeet Kaur during her treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, has surfaced following her death, adding a new dimension to the case. In the video, Kaur is seen describing the alleged incident and claiming that an attempt was made to burn her alive. However, the authenticity, date and circumstances in which the video was recorded have not been independently verified. The video should therefore be treated as purported footage unless confirmed by the police, hospital authorities or the family.

Manjeet Kaur’s Allegations Surface in Video

In the purported video, Kaur allegedly speaks about what happened to her and appears to seek action against those she held responsible. Kaur was initially admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in a severely burnt condition before being shifted to PGIMER, Chandigarh. She reportedly remained under treatment for around three months before her death in the last week of August.





Mother Alleges Abduction and Attack

According to a statement attributed to Kaur’s mother, Kanta Devi, her daughter was allegedly called to Sector 34 by two men identified as Rinku and Parminder Singh alias Pinda. The alleged incident reportedly took place during the intervening night of July 3 and 4. According to the complaint, the two men allegedly assaulted Kaur before taking her away in a vehicle. The family further alleged that she was taken to a forested area near Morinda, where she was allegedly tied to a tree and set on fire.

Passerby Helped Rescue Her

According to the allegations, a person known to Kaur later reached the location and managed to extinguish the flames by covering her with a blanket. She was reportedly taken to a hospital in Morinda in critical condition before being referred to PGIMER.

One Arrested, Main Accused Still Absconding

Chandigarh Police have arrested Parminder Singh alias Pinda in connection with the case. Police reportedly describe him as an associate of the main accused, Rinku. The investigation is continuing, with police questioning the arrested accused and attempting to establish the complete sequence of events. Rinku is reportedly still absconding. The allegations remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.

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