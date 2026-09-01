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Home > Regionals News > Manoj Jarange Patil On Day 3 Of Indefinite Fast: From Kunbi Certificates To ‘Sage-Soyare’, What Is Maratha Reservation Dispute?

Manoj Jarange Patil On Day 3 Of Indefinite Fast: From Kunbi Certificates To ‘Sage-Soyare’, What Is Maratha Reservation Dispute?

Manoj Jarange Patil’s health deteriorates on day three of his indefinite fast as BP and blood sugar drop. Doctors say treatment is needed as he refuses a check-up.

Manoj Jarange Patil’s BP and sugar drop on day three of fast. (Image: ANI)
Manoj Jarange Patil’s BP and sugar drop on day three of fast. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 07:36 IST

The health of Manoj Jarange Patil deteriorated on the third day of his indefinite fast in Antarwali Sarati in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, with doctors recording a drop in his blood pressure and blood sugar levels. The development has raised concern among the administration and his supporters as the Maratha reservation activist continues his hunger strike. A medical team from the health department reached the protest site on Monday night to examine him, but Manoj Jarange Patil refused to undergo the medical check-up. The team subsequently returned from the site.

Manoj Jarange Patil’s health worsens as doctors flag need for treatment

Reportedly, doctors have said that Manoj Jarange Patil needs treatment after changes were found in his health condition during the ongoing fast. Medical officers have also informed senior officials about the situation. This is not the first time his health has been checked during the protest. A medical team had examined him earlier as well, and after changes were found in his health report, the administration directed the medical team to remain on alert.

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The health concerns come as Manoj Jarange Patil continues his 11th indefinite fast, which began on August 29 at Antarwali Sarati. His fast is focused on demands related to Maratha reservation, including the issuance of Kunbi certificates to members of the Maratha community and immediate implementation of the ‘Sage-Soyare’ notification.

Manoj Jarange Patil seeks Kunbi certificates, action on ‘Sage-Soyare’ demand

According to reports, another major demand is for government jobs and financial assistance for the families of people who sacrificed their lives during the Maratha reservation movement. These demands form part of the issues over which Manoj Jarange Patil has launched the latest indefinite fast.

On the third day of the protest, he also appealed to his supporters to reach Mumbai. Manoj Jarange Patil said that a large number of people from the Maratha community would reach Mumbai in the coming days. He also shared a strategy with supporters for reaching Mumbai in a phased manner.

Manoj Jarange Patil urges supporters to move towards Mumbai

Reports say that the appeal to supporters comes amid continued focus on the government’s response to the reservation demands. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the government is ready to discuss demands that are constitutionally and legally valid.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also said that the government is in favour of providing reservation to the Maratha community. However, he said this should be done without affecting the reservation of other communities. The statements come as Manoj Jarange Patil continues his protest and supporters prepare for the next phase of the movement.

Manoj Jarange Patil’s refusal of check-up adds to concern

For now, the biggest concern is the condition of Manoj Jarange Patil, whose blood pressure and blood sugar have dropped during the continuous fast. Doctors have indicated that treatment is needed, while his refusal to undergo the latest medical examination has added to concerns at the protest site.

With the administration already keeping medical teams on alert after earlier changes in his health report, his condition remains a key concern as the indefinite fast enters its third day.

Also Read: 9-Year-Old Hit And Run Over By Car While Crossing Road In Mumbai, Woman Driver Arrested    

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Manoj Jarange Patil On Day 3 Of Indefinite Fast: From Kunbi Certificates To ‘Sage-Soyare’, What Is Maratha Reservation Dispute?
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Manoj Jarange Patil On Day 3 Of Indefinite Fast: From Kunbi Certificates To ‘Sage-Soyare’, What Is Maratha Reservation Dispute?

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Manoj Jarange Patil On Day 3 Of Indefinite Fast: From Kunbi Certificates To ‘Sage-Soyare’, What Is Maratha Reservation Dispute?
Manoj Jarange Patil On Day 3 Of Indefinite Fast: From Kunbi Certificates To ‘Sage-Soyare’, What Is Maratha Reservation Dispute?
Manoj Jarange Patil On Day 3 Of Indefinite Fast: From Kunbi Certificates To ‘Sage-Soyare’, What Is Maratha Reservation Dispute?
Manoj Jarange Patil On Day 3 Of Indefinite Fast: From Kunbi Certificates To ‘Sage-Soyare’, What Is Maratha Reservation Dispute?

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