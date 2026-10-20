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Home > Regionals News > Man’s Skeleton And Skull Found Stuffed In Sack Near RSS Office In Ghaziabad, DNA Test Ordered After Shocking Discovery

Man’s Skeleton And Skull Found Stuffed In Sack Near RSS Office In Ghaziabad, DNA Test Ordered After Shocking Discovery

A human skeleton and skull were found inside a sack near a garbage dump close to the RSS office in Ghaziabad’s Shastri Nagar. Police have collected DNA samples to identify the remains and investigate how they got there.

Man’s Skeleton And Skull Found Stuffed In Sack Near RSS Office In Ghaziabad. (Image Credit: @priyarana3101/X)
Man’s Skeleton And Skull Found Stuffed In Sack Near RSS Office In Ghaziabad. (Image Credit: @priyarana3101/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 14:55 IST

A sack beside a heap of garbage, a morning walk interrupted, and bones where no one expected them. A discovery near the RSS office in Shastri Nagar has set off panic in the neighbourhood and left police with one question: who was he?

A Sack That Should Not Have Held This

The sack was found near a garbage dump close to the RSS office in Shastri Nagar, Ghaziabad. Inside were a human skeleton and a skull. The reports place the spot near the Diamond Palace in the same area.

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As the news spread in the morning, panic gripped the neighbourhood.

Police Reach the Spot

Police arrived after being informed, called in a field unit and had samples collected for DNA testing. The skeleton was sent to the mortuary.

Lying There for Days, or Dumped Overnight?

Police are trying to work out whether the sack had been lying there for several days or whether someone left it overnight. There is a suspicion that the skeleton was brought from somewhere else and dumped here, but this has not been confirmed.

What Remains Unknown

Police have not said whether the remains belong to a man or woman beyond the reports describing it as a man’s skeleton, how old the bones are, or how long the person has been dead. The cause of death is also unknown, and no case details, such as a registered FIR or any missing person match, have been shared.

What the DNA Could Reveal

The DNA samples are the best hope of identifying the remains, and police are likely to compare them against missing-person reports. Nothing in the information so far suggests a link between the discovery and the nearby office, and police have not suggested one.

What Comes Next

Investigators will look at CCTV footage from nearby roads, ask local residents and sanitation workers when the sack first appeared, and wait for the forensic and DNA reports. Until the remains are identified, the case stays open and the neighbourhood is left with an unanswered question.

Also Read: 3 Children Among 9 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In 13-Storey Mumbai Building; 8 Residents Suffer Suffocation Due To Thick Smoke

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Man’s Skeleton And Skull Found Stuffed In Sack Near RSS Office In Ghaziabad, DNA Test Ordered After Shocking Discovery

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Man’s Skeleton And Skull Found Stuffed In Sack Near RSS Office In Ghaziabad, DNA Test Ordered After Shocking Discovery

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Man’s Skeleton And Skull Found Stuffed In Sack Near RSS Office In Ghaziabad, DNA Test Ordered After Shocking Discovery

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Man’s Skeleton And Skull Found Stuffed In Sack Near RSS Office In Ghaziabad, DNA Test Ordered After Shocking Discovery
Man’s Skeleton And Skull Found Stuffed In Sack Near RSS Office In Ghaziabad, DNA Test Ordered After Shocking Discovery
Man’s Skeleton And Skull Found Stuffed In Sack Near RSS Office In Ghaziabad, DNA Test Ordered After Shocking Discovery
Man’s Skeleton And Skull Found Stuffed In Sack Near RSS Office In Ghaziabad, DNA Test Ordered After Shocking Discovery
Man’s Skeleton And Skull Found Stuffed In Sack Near RSS Office In Ghaziabad, DNA Test Ordered After Shocking Discovery

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