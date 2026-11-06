Marital Dispute Turns Fatal: Bengaluru Cab Driver Kills Wife, 6 Members of Her Family With Grinding Stone

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident of mass murder that has sent shockwaves across the city, a 45-year-old cab driver for allegedly killing his wife and 6 members of her family. The accused driver has now been arrested by the Rajajinagar Police.

The accused cab driver has been identified as Shekar alias Indushekar. He allegedly carried out the calculated killings over two days at his terrace apartment near Bhashyam Circle. The victims include his wife Sunitha (40), mother-in-law Roopavathi, brothers-in-law Shivakumar and Shankar, sisters-in-law Divya and Nalini, and seven-year-old Puneeth.

After nearly two decades of marriage, friction over Sunitha’s frequent visits to her family in Srirampura led Indushekar to blame his in-laws for ruining his life. Taking advantage of his isolated terrace room, he allegedly executed the murders.

Initially, Indushekar struck Sunitha with a grinding stone, dumped her body near Chikkaballapura, and claimed she went on vacation while turning off her phone. He then luring his in-laws using similar cover stories and inviting them over under the guise of gatherings. He then killed his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, and young Puneeth with the grinding stone.

Following the murders, the cab driver then attempted to erase forensic evidence by cleaning the scene with chemicals before disposing the bodies.

The crime came to light after Nalini’s mother filed a missing person report at the Srirampura Police Station on November 3. Inconsistent statements during questioning led the police to inspect Indushekar’s home, where he eventually confessed.

Senior police officials, including Joint Commissioner, Vamshi Krishna, and DCP North Nemagouda, formed a special team of three ACPs to oversee the probe into the case.