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Home > Regionals News > Married Girlfriend Calls Kanpur Man Home Late Night; Sleeping Husband Wakes Up, 5 Family Members Beat Him To Death – Shocking Details

Married Girlfriend Calls Kanpur Man Home Late Night; Sleeping Husband Wakes Up, 5 Family Members Beat Him To Death – Shocking Details

A 28-year-old man was beaten to death after visiting his married girlfriend's house in Kanpur at midnight. His girlfriend and mother-in-law have been arrested.

Man Beaten To Death After Midnight Visit To Married Girlfriend (Image: X)
Man Beaten To Death After Midnight Visit To Married Girlfriend (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 07:51 IST

A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death after arriving at his married girlfriend’s house in Kanpur late Saturday night. Atul Tiwari, also known as Gopal, had reportedly gone to meet Suman, the wife of Vikas Awasthi, after receiving a call from her. However, Vikas and his family members allegedly caught him inside the house and attacked him with sticks. Atul died before he could reach the hospital. Police have registered a murder case against five family members, and two women have been arrested.

Midnight visit turns fatal in Kanpur village

As per reports, the incident took place in Gambhirpur village under the Saadh police station area. Atul was the son of village resident Vijay Prakash, also known as Pappu Tiwari. He worked at a petrol pump in Barigaon and also drove an auto-rickshaw during his free time.

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According to police, Atul had an alleged relationship with Suman. He returned late Saturday night in his auto-rickshaw and slept outside the house. He later went inside after reportedly receiving an invitation from Suman. Vikas and other family members woke up, allegedly found him in the room and attacked him with sticks.

Kanpur murder case filed against five family members

Reports say that after the assault, the accused informed Atul’s family. However, he died before reaching the hospital. His family brought his body to Saadh police station at dawn, following which police sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Atul’s father, Vijay Prakash, filed a murder complaint against Vikas, his father Kalika Prasad alias Kallu, mother Babli, brother Mohit and wife Suman.

Wife and mother-in-law arrested in Kanpur

When police reached the village, they found only Suman and her mother-in-law, Babli, at the accused family’s house. Both were detained for questioning, while the other accused fled.

According to reports, ACP Krishnakant Yadav said teams had been deployed to arrest the remaining accused. He added that they would soon be arrested and sent to jail.

Also Read: 20-Year-Old Woman Called Police For Protection But Raped At Thana; 3 Policemen Arrested, SHO Among 15 Suspended In Jharkhand – What Happened?    

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Married Girlfriend Calls Kanpur Man Home Late Night; Sleeping Husband Wakes Up, 5 Family Members Beat Him To Death – Shocking Details
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Married Girlfriend Calls Kanpur Man Home Late Night; Sleeping Husband Wakes Up, 5 Family Members Beat Him To Death – Shocking Details

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Married Girlfriend Calls Kanpur Man Home Late Night; Sleeping Husband Wakes Up, 5 Family Members Beat Him To Death – Shocking Details

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Married Girlfriend Calls Kanpur Man Home Late Night; Sleeping Husband Wakes Up, 5 Family Members Beat Him To Death – Shocking Details
Married Girlfriend Calls Kanpur Man Home Late Night; Sleeping Husband Wakes Up, 5 Family Members Beat Him To Death – Shocking Details
Married Girlfriend Calls Kanpur Man Home Late Night; Sleeping Husband Wakes Up, 5 Family Members Beat Him To Death – Shocking Details
Married Girlfriend Calls Kanpur Man Home Late Night; Sleeping Husband Wakes Up, 5 Family Members Beat Him To Death – Shocking Details
Married Girlfriend Calls Kanpur Man Home Late Night; Sleeping Husband Wakes Up, 5 Family Members Beat Him To Death – Shocking Details

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