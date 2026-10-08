Married Man Shoots Girlfriend In Broad Daylight, Then Kills Himself As Crowd Surrounds Him – What Triggered The Love Affair Tragedy In Agra?

A 25-year-old married man shot his girlfriend in broad daylight in Agra on Wednesday before killing himself as a crowd gathered around him. The incident took place around 2 pm on a street in Sapphire Colony under Malpura police station. The woman, Honey, a BSc student from Hathras, was seriously injured and rushed to hospital, where she is fighting for her life. Police said the deceased, Arun Kumar, worked at Saiya Toll Plaza, was married and had children.

Honey had been living in a rented room in Agra for her studies. She reached Sapphire Colony with a friend to meet Arun, but an argument broke out between the two on the street. The dispute quickly turned violent when Arun pulled out a pistol from his waistband and fired at Honey. She was hit by the bullet and collapsed on the road, covered in blood, while her frightened friend fled.

Agra shooting ends with accused turning gun on himself

The sound of gunfire brought residents rushing out of their homes. As people began surrounding Arun, he apparently panicked at the prospect of being caught by the crowd and police. He then put the same pistol to his temple and fired, dying on the spot.

The shooting has now become the focus of a wider investigation in Agra, with police looking into the relationship between Arun and Honey and what led to their argument. Initial findings point to a breakup around one-and-a-half months ago, while investigators are also examining an earlier legal dispute involving the two.

Agra case linked to old FIR and court statement

DCP City Ali Abbas said a major legal twist had emerged in the case. Some time ago, Honey had lodged an FIR against Arun at the police station under serious charges. However, she later retracted her allegations in a statement recorded before a court under Section 164. The earlier case was legally closed after that statement, and police are now including the old record in their investigation.

The previous FIR and the change in Honey’s statement are being examined alongside the recent shooting in Agra. Police are trying to understand how the earlier dispute, the later breakup and Wednesday’s confrontation were connected.

Agra police check CCTV to trace the final meeting

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from around Sapphire Colony to establish when and how Arun and Honey reached the area. They are also checking the circumstances in which the argument began and what exactly happened between the two before the shots were fired.

The woman remains under treatment after the Agra shooting, while police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Arun’s death. The CCTV footage and old legal record are expected to help investigators piece together the sequence leading to the deadly confrontation.

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