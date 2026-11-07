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Home > Regionals News > Married UP Man Sets Himself Ablaze At Delhi Factory After Friend’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Rejects Marriage Proposal; What Did His Last Note Reveal?

Married UP Man Sets Himself Ablaze At Delhi Factory After Friend’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Rejects Marriage Proposal; What Did His Last Note Reveal?

According to reports, he left behind a suicide note blaming the end of an alleged relationship with a 20-year-old woman for his extreme step.

Sandeep died by suicide after setting himself ablaze inside a utensil factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area.
Sandeep died by suicide after setting himself ablaze inside a utensil factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-11-07 08:46 IST

A shocking incident has come to light from northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur Industrial Area, where a 47-year-old married man allegedly died by suicide after setting himself on fire inside a utensil factory. The deceased, identified as Sandeep, reportedly left behind a suicide note blaming the end of an alleged relationship with a woman less than half his age for his extreme step. According to reports, Sandeep had developed feelings for a 20-year-old woman who worked at a utensil factory in Wazirpur. He allegedly arrived at her workplace carrying two bottles of petrol and insisted that she marry him before setting himself ablaze.

Man Was Married With Two Children

Sandeep was a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, where he lived with his wife and two children. Reports suggest that he frequently visited the house of a friend, during which he allegedly developed feelings for the friend’s 20-year-old daughter. The woman works at a utensil factory in Wazirpur and reportedly lives alone in Delhi.

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Man Arrived at Factory With Two Bottles of Petrol

According to reports, on Friday, Sandeep reached the factory where the woman worked, carrying two bottles of petrol. He allegedly insisted that she marry him. He subsequently poured petrol over himself and set himself on fire inside the factory, triggering panic among workers. Factory employees immediately rushed to his rescue, extinguished the flames and took him to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead.

Suicide Note Blames End of Alleged Relationship

In the suicide note recovered by police, Sandeep reportedly blamed the breakdown of his friendship with the woman for his decision to take the extreme step. However, the woman has denied being in a relationship with him, police said.

Police Investigating the Circumstances

Police have taken note of the suicide note and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators are also examining the sequence of events at the factory and the claims made in the note to establish what led to the incident.
Also Read: Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad

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Married UP Man Sets Himself Ablaze At Delhi Factory After Friend’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Rejects Marriage Proposal; What Did His Last Note Reveal?
Tags: 20-year-old womanalleged love affairdelhi breaking newsDelhi factory incidenthome-hero-pos-3man sets himself on firemarried man suicideSandeep suicide caseSant Kabir Nagarsuicide noteutensil factory DelhiWazirpur Industrial Area

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Married UP Man Sets Himself Ablaze At Delhi Factory After Friend’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Rejects Marriage Proposal; What Did His Last Note Reveal?

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Married UP Man Sets Himself Ablaze At Delhi Factory After Friend’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Rejects Marriage Proposal; What Did His Last Note Reveal?

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Married UP Man Sets Himself Ablaze At Delhi Factory After Friend’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Rejects Marriage Proposal; What Did His Last Note Reveal?
Married UP Man Sets Himself Ablaze At Delhi Factory After Friend’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Rejects Marriage Proposal; What Did His Last Note Reveal?
Married UP Man Sets Himself Ablaze At Delhi Factory After Friend’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Rejects Marriage Proposal; What Did His Last Note Reveal?
Married UP Man Sets Himself Ablaze At Delhi Factory After Friend’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Rejects Marriage Proposal; What Did His Last Note Reveal?
Married UP Man Sets Himself Ablaze At Delhi Factory After Friend’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Rejects Marriage Proposal; What Did His Last Note Reveal?

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