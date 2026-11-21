A bizarre domestic dispute has emerged from Sitapur, where a married woman and mother of two has approached the police with an unusual demand: she wants to live under the same roof with her husband and lover, with both men agreeing to the arrangement. The woman, from the Mahmudabad area, has even prepared a duty chart assigning specific hours to her husband and lover. According to her proposal, her lover will stay with her and the children during the day, while her husband will spend the nights with her. The unusual arrangement has left the police in Lucknow region dealing with a complicated family dispute.

The woman claims she married her lover at a temple on March 21, after being in a relationship with him. However, she is unwilling to end her marriage or separate from her lover. Her husband, surprisingly, has also accepted the relationship and is reportedly ready to share the same house with the other man.

Woman submits unusual duty chart to police in Lucknow region

As per reports, the woman recently approached the police station with her husband and lover, accompanied by her two children, after tensions over the relationship increased within the family. She explained that she wanted all five of them to live together and presented a duty chart outlining how the two men would divide their time with her.

As per the proposed arrangement, her lover would stay with her and the children during the daytime, while her husband would stay with her at night. When police questioned her about how she planned to manage the unusual living arrangement, she reportedly replied, “We have found a solution to this.” She also insisted that the duty chart should be followed.

Husband accepts wife’s relationship with lover in Lucknow case

The husband’s response has made the matter even more unusual. He has reportedly expressed no objection to his wife’s lover and is willing to continue living with both of them. He has even said that he would not leave either of them, even if he had to move out of the house.

According to reports, the lover was already familiar with the family and used to visit the husband’s house. He had also stayed there several times, with the husband referring to him as his brother. The woman’s parents reportedly severed ties with her after learning about her relationship and temple marriage.

Family opposition complicates Lucknow region dispute

While the husband has agreed to the arrangement, other members of the woman’s in-laws’ family have strongly opposed it. Their objections have reportedly led to growing tensions at home, eventually prompting the woman to approach the police along with the two men and her children on Friday.

The matter also came up at the police station on Sunday, where the woman reiterated her demand to live with both men. Police personnel reportedly spoke to all three for several hours, continuing discussions until late at night in an attempt to reach a compromise.

Police attempt to resolve unusual Lucknow family dispute

Despite the discussions, the woman remained firm on her decision and refused to choose between her husband and lover. Her husband is also said to be ready to accept the proposed arrangement, although opposition from other family members continues to complicate the situation.

Police are now attempting to resolve the dispute through discussions with those involved. The unusual proposal, particularly the duty chart dividing the husband’s and lover’s responsibilities between day and night, has become a talking point in the area.

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