Masked Man Enters 26 Years Old Bhubaneswar Woman’s Flat, Allegedly Rapes Her at Gunpoint- What Happened That Night? Police Probe Underway

In the late hours of Wednesday evening, a rented ground floor apartment in the Nayapalli locality of Bhubaneswar found itself embroiled in an incident that has left its residents uneasy. As per one woman, a stranger barged into her apartment and carried out an act that has since come under police scrutiny.

The Details of the Complaint Filed

As per the complaint lodged with Nayapalli police station, an unknown masked person barged into the woman’s apartment and held a gun to her head. She claims that he sexually assaulted her after which he escaped. It must be noted here that according to the police, this complaint was made known to the press only on Thursday.

Who Was Home That Night?

The woman lives in the rented accommodation with her elder sister, who was not at home when the incident took place. The house owner lives on the first floor of the same building. The accused is said to have reached the flat without anyone else in the building noticing, a detail investigators are likely to look at closely.

The Question Of The Weapon

Police said the woman could not say whether the weapon was a real firearm or a toy gun. This uncertainty is a common feature in cases where a victim is under extreme fear, and it does not by itself weaken her complaint. Whether the weapon was genuine will matter for the charges, but the threat she describes remains central to the case.

Police Response

A case has been registered and the woman’s statement has been recorded. Senior officers visited the spot on Thursday. Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said an investigation was underway to identify and arrest the accused.

Was the Accused Known to Her?

Sources said police are also examining whether the accused was known to the woman, even though she has described him as a stranger. This is a standard line of inquiry in such cases and should not be read as doubt about her account. Investigators usually check call records, building access, nearby CCTV footage and the movements of people around the premises.

Safety Concerns for Residents

The incident has raised fresh questions about security in rented flats and apartment complexes, especially for women living without family. Basic measures such as working entry controls, CCTV cameras and active neighbourhood patrolling are issues residents and landlords may now be asked to take seriously.

The next developments depend on the investigation: evidence collected from the flat, the medical examination, and any footage or digital trail leading to the accused. Police have not announced any arrest so far.

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