Masked Man Raped Woman at Gunpoint in Bhubaneswar, Sister Away, Landlord Lived Upstairs: Police Detained Suspect

A 26-year-old woman from Bhubaneswar has made allegations that she was raped by a man in a mask inside her rented residence last Wednesday night.

This incident is said to have happened in the Nayapalli area of the Odisha capital. The victim reported the case to the Nayapalli police and got her complaint registered. A case has been registered by the police, and they are now conducting an inquiry into the matter.

As per the allegation made by the victim, the man in a mask entered her house while she was staying alone in her rented accommodation. She told the police that he had a gun in his hand and sexually assaulted her.

Woman Was Alone Inside Flat

The woman lives in the apartment with her elder sister. However, her sister was reportedly away when the alleged incident took place. The house owner lives on the first floor of the building. Police have also spoken to the owner, who reportedly said he was unaware of what had happened inside the flat.

The woman has told police that the accused was unknown to her. Investigators are now checking whether there was any prior connection between the two.

Police Examine CCTV, Other Evidence

Following the complaint, senior police officers visited the location and began examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime. Police are checking CCTV footage from the apartment and nearby roads. Investigators are also questioning people in the area and examining the woman’s statement to establish the sequence of events. Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said police had obtained important leads in the case.

“We have got vital clues. The case will be solved soon,” the DCP said.

Suspect Detained For Questioning

Police sources said a suspect has been detained for questioning in connection with the case. However, the person’s identity and alleged role have not been publicly disclosed. Investigators are trying to establish whether the detained person is connected to the alleged crime.

Police are also checking the weapon mentioned in the complaint. The woman was reportedly unsure whether the object shown to her was a real firearm or a toy gun.

Investigation Into Allegations Underway

The woman’s statement has been recorded, and police are examining the available evidence. The investigation will determine the identity and role of the person allegedly involved. At this stage, the allegations are under investigation. Police have not publicly confirmed the full sequence of events. The case remains under probe as officers work to establish what happened inside the apartment.