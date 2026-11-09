Mass Conversion Case: 8 Convicts Get Bail, Why Did Allahabad High Court Reject Relief For Alleged Masterminds?

The Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench has granted post-conviction bail to eight people convicted in the alleged illegal mass religious conversion case, while rejecting the applications of eight others, including alleged masterminds Mohd. Umar Gautam and Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui. A division bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra passed the common order on November 4 while hearing 16 criminal appeals against the September 11, 2024, judgment of the Special Judge, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Lucknow.

Those granted bail are Mannu Yadav, Abdullah Umar, Dheeraj Govindrao Jagtap, Bhoopriya Bando alias Arslan Mustafa, Sarfaraz Ali Jafri, Mohd. Saleem, Kunal Ashok Chaudhari alias Atif and Rahul Bhola.

Why Allahabad High Court rejected bail for eight convicts

The court rejected the pleas of Umar Gautam, Siddiqui, Mufti Qazi Jhangeer Qasmi, Sallahuddin Jainuddin Sheikh, Prasad Rameshwar Kawre alias Adam, Irfan Shaikh, Kauser Alam and Dr. Faraz Babullah Shah.

The bench said the allegations and supporting evidence against these eight convicts were of a very serious nature, while the roles and evidence against the remaining appellants, described as associates of the principal accused, were comparatively less serious.

“We do not find any plausible reason to enlarge them on bail at post-conviction stage,” the court said while rejecting their applications.

What the Allahabad High Court considered while granting bail

The bench said the other eight deserved bail after considering the overall facts, individual roles and evidence relating to the specific acts attributed to them. It also noted that Mohd. Saleem, Rahul Bhola, Mannu Yadav and Kunal Ashok Chaudhari alias Atif had not been convicted under Section 121A of the IPC (Section 148 of the BNS), which deals with conspiracy to commit offences under Section 121 IPC (Section 147 BNS) or using criminal force to overawe the government.

The defence had argued that the trial court’s judgment relied on conjectures, presumptions and substantial reproduction of case diary material. It also challenged the FIR, which was lodged by an ATS sub-inspector. Under the unamended Section 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, the defence argued, only an aggrieved person or specified relatives could file an FIR under Section 3. Citing the Supreme Court judgment in Rajendra Bihari Lal v. State of Uttar Pradesh, the lawyers claimed the FIR and subsequent proceedings were legally defective. They also questioned Section 121A IPC, alleged police confessions and the admissibility of electronic evidence.

State cites 24 witnesses and digital evidence before Allahabad High Court

The State opposed bail, arguing that the convictions were supported by oral, documentary and digital evidence, including testimony from 24 prosecution witnesses. It alleged that the accused targeted vulnerable people, including women, children and persons with disabilities, through inducements, coercion and misrepresentation.

The prosecution also relied on financial transactions, WhatsApp communications, audio-video recordings and forensic voice-matching reports to establish the alleged network and the individual roles of the accused.

The case arose from four connected trials linked to Case Crime No. 9 of 2021 registered at the ATS police station in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. The trial court convicted the accused under various IPC provisions, the 2021 anti-conversion law and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. Umar Gautam and Abdullah Umar received life imprisonment as the maximum sentence. Mannu Yadav, Mohd. Saleem, Kunal Chaudhari and Rahul Bhola were awarded maximum sentences of 10 years, while the remaining accused also received life imprisonment as the maximum sentence.

Allahabad High Court sets bail conditions and January 2027 hearing

The eight convicts granted bail must deposit their passports, if issued, before the trial court and cooperate with the appeal hearings. They cannot leave the country without the High Court’s permission or engage in similar criminal activities. The prosecution can seek cancellation of bail if they violate these conditions.

They must also deposit 50% of the total fine imposed by the trial court within two months of their release. The remaining 50% has been stayed. Failure to deposit the required amount will result in cancellation of bail and their return to jail to serve their sentences.

The Allahabad High Court directed that trial court records be summoned, if not already received, and listed the appeals for hearing in the first week of January 2027.

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