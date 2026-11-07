Massive Blast Rocks Ghaziabad Police Chowki, Delivery Boy Injured; What Caused The Explosion?

A powerful explosion at a police outpost in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara area late at night triggered panic among residents, leaving the police facility damaged and a food delivery worker injured. The blast occurred at the Vasundhara Police Outpost, which falls under the jurisdiction of Indirapuram Police Station. The impact was so intense that several windows and air conditioners at the outpost were damaged, while the sound of the explosion reportedly echoed across the surrounding area. A 20-year-old food delivery worker, identified as Vishal, sustained injuries in the incident and was rushed to a private hospital in Delhi for treatment.

Explosion Rocks Vasundhara Police Outpost

According to initial information, the explosion took place late at night when no police personnel were present inside the outpost. The force of the blast damaged the windows and air-conditioning units installed at the police facility. The loud explosion created panic in the locality, with residents startled by the sudden noise. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.





Food Delivery Worker Injured in Blast

The explosion also left 20-year-old Vishal injured. He is a resident of Arthala in Ghaziabad and works as a food delivery executive. Following the incident, he was taken to a private hospital in Surya Nagar, Delhi, where he was admitted for medical treatment. Further details about the nature and extent of his injuries have not yet been established.

Forensic Team and Bomb Disposal Squad Deployed

Soon after receiving information about the explosion, police personnel and investigation agencies rushed to the spot. Considering the seriousness of the incident, the Ghaziabad forensic team and a bomb disposal squad were also called in to examine the scene and collect evidence.

Cause of Explosion Yet to Be Established

Police and specialist teams are investigating all possible angles to determine what caused the explosion. Officials have said that the actual reason behind the blast will become clear only after forensic examination and analysis of the evidence collected from the site. For now, the circumstances leading to the explosion remain under investigation.

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