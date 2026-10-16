Massive Controversy: Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya Accuses Husband Of Physical Abuse, Casteist Slurs, Shares Emotional Video Message After Filing FIR Against Him

Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya has accused her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu, of threatening her life, physically abusing her and using casteist slurs against her, bringing a deeply personal allegation into the state’s political spotlight ahead of next year’s elections. The BJP MLA from Someshwar claims an audio recording of Sahu allegedly discussing a plan to kill her with another woman forced her to approach the police to protect herself and her children. She filed an FIR in Dehradun and later shared an emotional video on Facebook. Hours after posting it on Thursday, the Women and Child Development Minister was admitted to Krishna Medical Centre for tests. Neither Sahu nor the state government had issued a response when this report was filed.

Rekha Arya case puts minister’s safety and police action under scrutiny

The Congress has questioned the BJP government over the allegations. Party spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni called the episode “a matter of utter shame for the BJP government”.

“If a minister of the state is herself saying that her life is under threat from her husband, and filing a police complaint against him, it is certainly a matter of utter shame for the government,” she said.

Dasauni demanded that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami explain what steps had been taken to ensure Rekha Arya’s safety and what action had followed the complaint. She called for a fair investigation and forensic examination of the audio, adding, “Women’s safety is not a political slogan; it is the government’s responsibility.” She said strict action should follow if the allegations are proven.

Rekha Arya says audio recording pushed her to file FIR

In her Facebook video, the minister said the recording had “shaken” her and “put a question mark on my relationship”. She also shared two audio clips. Her complaint says one recording allegedly captures Sahu speaking to a woman about conspiring to kill her.

“After hearing this audio, with pain in my heart, I had to take this decision. I had to file a complaint with the police to protect my children, for the safety of my children,” she said.

The FIR was registered at the Cantonment police station in Dehradun. It includes charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, bigamy, cruelty by a husband, causing hurt, insult and criminal intimidation, as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaint warns: “The complainant and her minor children face a constant threat to their lives. This man can carry out a major incident at any time.”

Rekha Arya alleges hidden marriage, affairs and caste-based humiliation

Rekha Arya, a BJP MLA from Almora district’s Someshwar constituency and a member of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s cabinet, said she belongs to a Scheduled Caste notified in Uttarakhand. She identified her husband, also known as Pappu Girdhari, as a resident of Jogi Nawada in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and said he does not belong to an SC or ST community. The couple married under Hindu rites on July 6, 2004.

According to her complaint, Sahu had claimed he was unmarried. She discovered “some years later” that he already had a wife and children. She said she kept quiet on her family’s advice and “for the children’s future”.

She further alleged that she recently learnt about his “illicit relations” with other women. Sahu initially admitted his mistake and apologised both orally and in writing, the complaint says, but allegedly continued the relationships. When she objected, he began assaulting and abusing her and threatened to kill her. She also accused him of repeatedly using casteist slurs in front of staff at her government residence.

Rekha Arya alleges company records were forged

The complaint also accuses Sahu of forging her signature and using fake documents to show that she had been removed as director of certain companies. Arya said she “neither executed any such document nor submitted any resignation”.

Speaking about domestic abuse, she said, “Whether a woman is ordinary or prominent, she must not bear domestic atrocities. She must not bear them; she must speak out.”

She added that she had always discharged her duties “with the Constitution as witness”, that her maternal family had stood by her, and that she would continue to perform her responsibilities. “Even in this pain, I have not forgotten my duty… For anything further, I am speechless,” she said. Uttarakhand is due to hold Assembly elections late next year.

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