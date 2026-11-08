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Home > Regionals News > Massive Fire At Delhi Garment Factory, 25 Fire Tenders On Spot; What Triggered The Blaze?

Massive Fire At Delhi Garment Factory, 25 Fire Tenders On Spot; What Triggered The Blaze?

The blaze spread from the ground floor to the fourth floor, triggering an extensive firefighting operation. The cause of the fire and reports of casualties remain unconfirmed.

Delhi garment factory fire
Delhi garment factory fire

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 19:42 IST

A massive fire broke out at a garment factory in Delhi’s Nangli Sakrawati area on Diwali, triggering a large-scale firefighting operation as emergency teams rushed to the spot. The blaze spread across several floors of the building, prompting authorities to deploy multiple fire tenders to bring the situation under control. According to fire officials, the incident was reported at around 4:22 pm from a building near Najafgarh Road. As many as 25 fire tenders were rushed to the location to contain the flames. There were no immediate reports regarding casualties or injuries.

Fire Spreads From Ground Floor To Fourth Floor

Preliminary information suggests that the fire initially broke out on the ground floor of the garment factory before spreading to the upper levels, eventually reaching the fourth floor. The rapid spread of the flames led to an extensive firefighting operation, with emergency personnel working to prevent the blaze from spreading further. Visuals from the area showed thick smoke rising from the factory building as firefighters attempted to douse the flames. The presence of garments and other materials inside the factory may have added to the challenge of controlling the fire, although the exact circumstances are yet to be established.

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Operation Underway, Cause Yet To Be Known

After efforts to bring the blaze under control, firefighters began cooling operations to prevent any remaining hotspots from reigniting. Emergency teams continued to monitor the building and surrounding area as part of the operation. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Officials are expected to ascertain how the blaze started and whether any safety lapses contributed to the incident. Further details regarding possible damage to the factory and any casualties are awaited. The incident occurred on Diwali, when fire services across the national capital remain particularly alert to fire-related emergencies.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?

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Massive Fire At Delhi Garment Factory, 25 Fire Tenders On Spot; What Triggered The Blaze?
Tags: 25 fire tendersDelhi fireDelhi Fire ServicesDelhi garment factory fireDiwali fire incidentfactory blazefirefighting operationhome-hero-pos-1massive fire in DelhiNajafgarh RoadNangli Sakrawati fire

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Massive Fire At Delhi Garment Factory, 25 Fire Tenders On Spot; What Triggered The Blaze?

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Massive Fire At Delhi Garment Factory, 25 Fire Tenders On Spot; What Triggered The Blaze?
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