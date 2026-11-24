A major fire broke out in Pawani village of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday evening, triggering an emergency response from the district administration. More than two dozen houses were reportedly damaged in the blaze, according to local residents. Rescue and relief teams from multiple departments were rushed to the village. However, reaching the affected area proved difficult due to its remote location and poor communication facilities.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pawani Village

According to the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Uttarkashi, information about the fire was received at around 4.49 pm. Following directions from the district magistrate, a joint team was immediately dispatched to the spot. The team included personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire service, police, health, veterinary and revenue departments.

Pawani village falls under Mori tehsil and is located around 55 to 60 kilometres from the tehsil headquarters. The affected location also requires a 300 to 400-metre trek from the nearest road. Local villagers initially tried to control the flames. However, the lack of mobile network connectivity made communication with the affected area difficult.

Massive Fire Engulfs Uttarkashi Village, Around 30 Houses Reduced to Ashes A massive fire broke out in Pawani village in the Mori tehsil area of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, reportedly destroying around 30 residential houses and affecting several families. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have spread rapidly following a gas cylinder explosion. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed. Taking immediate cognisance of the incident, District Magistrate Prashant Arya dispatched teams from the SDRF, police, revenue, health and fire departments to the spot. Relief materials are also being sent for affected families. Rescue and relief operations are underway, while authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and the number of families affected. — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) November 24, 2026

More Than Two Dozen Houses Feared Damaged

While officials had not confirmed any loss of human life or livestock at the time of filing this report, the extent of property damage was still being assessed.

However, some local residents claimed that more than two dozen houses had been damaged in the fire. The administration has started arranging essential supplies for families affected by the incident. The revenue department has also arranged food and other relief materials for those impacted by the blaze.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Directs Immediate Relief

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to speed up rescue and relief operations. He sought details from the district administration and instructed the SDRF, police, revenue, health and fire departments to work together. The chief minister also directed officials to immediately shift affected families to safer locations. He asked the administration to ensure proper food, shelter, medical facilities and other essential supplies.

Dhami further ordered an early assessment of the damage and instructed officials to provide eligible families with financial assistance and relief funds as per government rules. He said the state government stood with the affected families and that providing immediate relief and all possible assistance remained its priority.