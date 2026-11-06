Massive Fire Erupts at Delhi’s Gaffar Market, Over 100 Shops Feared Gutted

A massive fire broke out at Delhi’s popular Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh on Friday morning. The fire triggered panic among shopkeepers and visitors. The blaze, which started at Puri Plaza, reportedly spread to several shops, with over 100 shops feared to have been affected.

As many as 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters faced major challenge in reaching the affected area due to the market’s narrow lanes which hampered firefighting and rescue efforts.

The fire started at Puri Plaza which is located in Block 13 of Chain Wali Gali. The fire then quickly spread to adjoining shops. As the flames intensified, the fire department rushed 22 fire engines to the spot and initiated firefighting measures to contain the blaze.

The narrow lanes in the crowded market made it difficult for fire tenders to access the affected areas and carry out operations.

While over 100 shops are feared to have sustained damage, the exact extent of the losses is yet to be assessed. The cause of the fire has also not been ascertained so far.

What police said about the blaze incident