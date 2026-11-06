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Home > Regionals News > Massive Fire Erupts at Delhi’s Gaffar Market, Over 100 Shops Feared Gutted

Massive Fire Erupts at Delhi’s Gaffar Market, Over 100 Shops Feared Gutted

The fire started at Puri Plaza which is located in Block 13 of Chain Wali Gali. The fire then quickly spread to adjoining shops. As the flames intensified, the fire fepartment rushed 22 fire engines to the spot and initiated firefighting measures to contain the blaze.

Police said the fire is presently under control and no loss of life or injuries was reported so far. (Representative AI image)
Police said the fire is presently under control and no loss of life or injuries was reported so far. (Representative AI image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 11:03 IST

A massive fire broke out at Delhi’s popular Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh on Friday morning. The fire triggered panic among shopkeepers and visitors. The blaze, which started at Puri Plaza, reportedly spread to several shops, with over 100 shops feared to have been affected.
 
As many as 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters faced major challenge in reaching the affected area due to the market’s narrow lanes which hampered firefighting and rescue efforts.
 
The fire started at Puri Plaza which is located in Block 13 of Chain Wali Gali. The fire then quickly spread to adjoining shops. As the flames intensified, the fire department rushed 22 fire engines to the spot and initiated firefighting measures to contain the blaze.
The narrow lanes in the crowded market made it difficult for fire tenders to access the affected areas and carry out operations.
 
While over 100 shops are feared to have sustained damage, the exact extent of the losses is yet to be assessed. The cause of the fire has also not been ascertained so far.
What police said about the blaze incident
According to police, a PCR call was received regarding a fire in a building at Chain Wali Gali at around 1.28 AM. Police say night patrol staff immediately reached the spot. 
 
“A fire was spotted in Shop No 13/21, Puri Plaza, Gaffar Market, a four-storey commercial building dealing in mobile accessories. The fire reportedly originated from the ground-floor shop, where mobile batteries were stored, and subsequently spread to all floors. Around 20–25 fire tenders, three CAT ambulances and two PCR vehicles responded to the incident,” the city police said in a statement. 
 
Police said the fire is presently under control and no loss of life or injuries was reported so far. Only property damage has been reported.
 
According to police, prima facie, overheating or overcharging of batteries appears to be a possible cause of the fire. “A report will be obtained from the Fire Department and Electrical Inspector to ascertain the exact cause. The building will also be examined by the FSL team to assess the presence of any other combustible material,” the police further stated.
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Massive Fire Erupts at Delhi’s Gaffar Market, Over 100 Shops Feared Gutted
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Massive Fire Erupts at Delhi’s Gaffar Market, Over 100 Shops Feared Gutted

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Massive Fire Erupts at Delhi’s Gaffar Market, Over 100 Shops Feared Gutted
Massive Fire Erupts at Delhi’s Gaffar Market, Over 100 Shops Feared Gutted
Massive Fire Erupts at Delhi’s Gaffar Market, Over 100 Shops Feared Gutted
Massive Fire Erupts at Delhi’s Gaffar Market, Over 100 Shops Feared Gutted
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