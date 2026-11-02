Massive Fire Erupts at HPCL Refinery in Visakhapatnam After Explosion Sounds, Police Reveal Major Update

A massive fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) refinery in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, triggering concern among nearby residents. The incident reportedly followed sudden explosion sounds heard at the facility. Thick smoke was seen rising from the refinery and spreading over surrounding neighbourhoods.

According to initial reports, the fire erupted at a sulphur pitch tank inside the HPCL refinery. The incident led to an immediate firefighting response. HPCL fire tenders and other emergency teams were rushed to the spot. Firefighters are working to bring the blaze under control.

Police Commissioner Confirms Fire Is Contained

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi confirmed the incident. He said the fire was confined to the tank and did not pose a threat to other sections of the refinery. Authorities also clarified that the smoke was not considered hazardous. No deaths have been reported so far.

Firefighting Operations Continue

Firefighting operations are still underway, with officials closely monitoring the situation. Authorities are taking steps to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the facility. Further details about the cause of the fire are awaited.