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Home > Regionals News > Mathura Sadhu Beaten By Women: Self-Styled Godman Accused Of Raping More Than 100 Women Under Pretext Of Helping Them Conceive

Mathura Sadhu Beaten By Women: Self-Styled Godman Accused Of Raping More Than 100 Women Under Pretext Of Helping Them Conceive

A self styled sadhu identified as Himmat Giri alias Hemant Raj Meena was allegedly assaulted by women in Vrindavan after accusations of sexually exploiting multiple women surfaced. Police have taken him into custody and begun investigating the allegations.

Mathura Sadhu Beaten By Women. Image Credit: @Simpu_SinghIND
Mathura Sadhu Beaten By Women. Image Credit: @Simpu_SinghIND

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 14:55 IST

The self-proclaimed sadhu, who is accused of sexual exploitation of almost a hundred women for the claim of making them pregnant, has been thrashed by some women in Vrindavan on Monday night. This act, whose video clip came into public domain on Tuesday, has raised an uproar in society and also increased scrutiny of the alleged acts of the accused.

This Case Came to Light a Long Time Back

A lady of Bhopal reported the case of the sadhu named as Himmat Giri alias Hemant Raj Meena to the Rajasthan Police about seven months ago. As per the statement of the complainant, she first met him at the temple of Devi in Chittorgarh, and subsequently he started making contact with her and exploited his trust, after which he became violent when she resisted.

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Pattern Of Exploitation And Blackmail Alleged

Investigators say the accused allegedly followed a similar pattern with several women, gaining their trust before allegedly making objectionable videos and using them to blackmail the victims into silence. Fear of social stigma reportedly kept many women from coming forward earlier, even as complaints of assault linked to the accused continued to surface.

Targeted Women Through Social Media, Say Survivors

Another survivor stated that she had come in contact with the accused through Facebook, where he allegedly used multiple identities to approach women, particularly those who were childless or widowed. She alleged that he behaved violently with her as well, and said the accused frequently changed locations whenever women attempted to file complaints against him.

Women And VHP Workers Plan Operation

To finally trace the accused, several affected women coordinated with local Vishva Hindu Parishad functionaries. VHP office bearer Laxman Singh said the group devised a plan and lured the sadhu to Vrindavan, where he was staying at a guest house in Chaitanya Vihar.

Confronted And Beaten At Guest House

On learning of his location, the women reached the guest house and confronted him, with several beating him before he was dragged outside. Members of local social organisations soon joined in, after which police arrived and took him into custody.

Police Confirm Action Underway

A police officer confirmed that a formal complaint has been lodged and that action is being taken based on the woman’s statement and facts gathered so far in the investigation.

Also Read:  ‘No Love Marriages’: Haryana Village Passes Controversial Resolution, Couples Face Social Boycott

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Mathura Sadhu Beaten By Women: Self-Styled Godman Accused Of Raping More Than 100 Women Under Pretext Of Helping Them Conceive

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Mathura Sadhu Beaten By Women: Self-Styled Godman Accused Of Raping More Than 100 Women Under Pretext Of Helping Them Conceive
Mathura Sadhu Beaten By Women: Self-Styled Godman Accused Of Raping More Than 100 Women Under Pretext Of Helping Them Conceive
Mathura Sadhu Beaten By Women: Self-Styled Godman Accused Of Raping More Than 100 Women Under Pretext Of Helping Them Conceive
Mathura Sadhu Beaten By Women: Self-Styled Godman Accused Of Raping More Than 100 Women Under Pretext Of Helping Them Conceive
Mathura Sadhu Beaten By Women: Self-Styled Godman Accused Of Raping More Than 100 Women Under Pretext Of Helping Them Conceive

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