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Home > Regionals News > Mathura Woman Allegedly Dragged Into Car, Raped At Guest House; 6 Booked

Mathura Woman Allegedly Dragged Into Car, Raped At Guest House; 6 Booked

A 20-year-old woman in Mathura was allegedly dragged into a car, taken to a guest house and raped.

Police registered an FIR against six accused after her father’s complaint.
Police registered an FIR against six accused after her father’s complaint.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 22:46 IST

A 20-year-old woman from a village under the Chaumuhan-Jait police station area in Mathura was allegedly forcibly taken away in a car and raped at a guest house, police said. Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s father, an FIR has been registered against six named accused.

Woman Allegedly Taken Away In Car

According to the complaint, some of the accused allegedly forced the woman into a car and took her to a guest house. One of the accused allegedly raped her there. She was later allegedly abandoned in the Kosi area. The woman subsequently returned home and told her family about the incident. Her father then approached the police and lodged a complaint detailing the alleged sequence of events.

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Father Allegedly Threatened

The complaint further alleges that after learning about the incident from his daughter, the woman’s father went to the house of the accused youth to confront them. The father alleged that the people present there abused him and threatened to kill him. Based on his complaint, police registered a case against six people. Of the six accused, three have been named in connection with the alleged forcible abduction and rape, while the other three have been accused of abusing and threatening the woman’s father.

Police Begin Investigation

Police have begun investigating the allegations and are collecting evidence related to the case. The woman has also undergone a medical examination as part of the investigation. CO Sadar Varun Mishra said the medical examination of the woman had been conducted according to established procedures. Police are also inspecting the relevant locations and examining other evidence as part of the probe. The allegations are currently under investigation, and further details are expected as police proceed with the case.
Also Read: 4 CISF Personnel, Including Officer, Killed In J&K’s Kathua After Colleague Opens Fire; What Triggered The Altercation?

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Mathura Woman Allegedly Dragged Into Car, Raped At Guest House; 6 Booked
Tags: 20-year-old woman MathuraMathura crime newsMathura FIRMathura guest house rapeMathura rape caseMathura woman rapesix accused bookedwoman allegedly dragged into car

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Mathura Woman Allegedly Dragged Into Car, Raped At Guest House; 6 Booked

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Mathura Woman Allegedly Dragged Into Car, Raped At Guest House; 6 Booked
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Mathura Woman Allegedly Dragged Into Car, Raped At Guest House; 6 Booked
Mathura Woman Allegedly Dragged Into Car, Raped At Guest House; 6 Booked
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