Matrimonial Scam: Fake ‘Millionaire’ Booked for Allegedly Assaulting Woman, Cheating Her of Rs 41 Lakh

A 38-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district has been held for allegedly creating a fake profile on a matrimonial website, citing himself as a “millionaire.” He sexually assaulted a woman and cheated her of more than Rs 41 lakh.

According to police, the accused claimed to be a wealthy hotelier and civil engineer to impress a 36-year-old divorced woman from Kalyan East. He also allegedly promised the divorced woman to marry her and assured her that he would accept her child, which gradually helped him to earn his trust.

After establishing a relationship with her, the man has allegedly assaulted the woman multiple times at hotels in Panvel and at her home in Kalyan, investigators reported.

Police also alleged that he fraudulently took Rs 41.25 lakh from the victim. He is accused of forging documents to sell one of her cars and unlawfully taking possession of another vehicle. Authorities suspect that the accused may have targeted several women using a similar method. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest him.

Separate Matrimonial Scam Uncovers Rs 2.3 Crore Cyber Fraud

In another matrimonial scam, police have arrested five people, including a doctor, in connection with a Rs 2.30 crore cyber fraud linked to a fake matrimonial profile.

According to police, a Surat-based businessman was approached through a fabricated profile under the name “Jigyasa Kapoor.” The accused later contacted him through the Dilsafar app and convinced him to invest Rs 50,000 in a forex trading scheme.

Police said the fraudsters initially displayed fake investment gains to gain the victim’s confidence. Encouraged by the apparent profits, he continued investing larger amounts through the RoboForex platform.

Over time, the victim transferred nearly Rs 2.30 crore into multiple bank accounts controlled by the accused. When he later tried to access the money, the fraudsters claimed the investment account had been locked and demanded additional payments.