Delhi MCD Worker Stabbed to Death In Full Public View; Bystanders Watch As Victim Breathes His Last

In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old MCD sanitation worker was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area. The incident triggered protests by his colleagues who demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. The deceased, identified as Anil, was reportedly attacked with a knife during an altercation. The incident was captured on video, and the footage later went viral on social media. Anil was rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack, where doctors declared him dead. His body was sent for post-mortem examination as police began investigating the case.

Viral Video Shows Knife Attack

The viral video purportedly shows a man wearing a yellow T-shirt taking out a knife during what appears to be a verbal exchange with Anil. The circumstances that led to the confrontation are being investigated by the police. Following the incident, Anil’s family demanded justice and alleged that he had been stabbed to death. They called for the accused to be arrested at the earliest. Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and launched an investigation. Officials are also examining the circumstances surrounding the confrontation and the viral video as part of the probe.

🚨 कल्याणपुरी में सफाई कर्मचारी की चाकू घोंपकर हत्या, CCTV में कैद पूरी वारदात दिल्ली के कल्याणपुरी इलाके में ड्यूटी कर रहे सफाई कर्मचारी अनिल की चाकू से हमला कर हत्या कर दी गई। पूरी वारदात पास लगे CCTV कैमरे में कैद हुई है। पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी है। लेकिन CCTV में दिख… pic.twitter.com/Llop4TRU2z — Deepak Sharma (@SonOfBharat7) August 16, 2026

MCD Workers Stage Protest, Demand Arrest

Following Anil’s death, several MCD workers gathered and staged a dharna demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The protesters called for swift action and justice for their deceased colleague. AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar also joined the protest and expressed solidarity with the workers and Anil’s family. The protestors maintained that the accused should be arrested without delay and that the family should receive justice. Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation into the killing.

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