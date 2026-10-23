Medical Store Worker Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Ghaziabad’s Loni, Angry Villagers Block Road After Sonu’s Killing

A 22-year-old medical store employee, Sonu, was shot dead by three men on a motorcycle in the Chirodi market under the Loni police station area on Thursday night, at around 9 pm. He was hit by three bullets. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and say a search is on for the attackers.

An Evening At A Chowmein Stall

Sonu was the fourth of five sons of Mustakim, a resident of Chirodi village, who works as a labourer. Sonu worked at a medical store in the village. On the night of the attack, he was standing at a friend’s chowmein stall in the market, a place where people gather in the evening.

Three Men, A Bike And No Number Plate

Then three young men arrived on a bike that had no number plate. According to the family’s account, the men on the back seat said nothing. They fired several rounds at Sonu. Three bullets struck him, leaving him critically wounded.

Flight Towards Baghpat

The attackers fled the spot and headed towards Baghpat district. People nearby informed the police, who reached the market and took the injured Sonu to GTB Hospital. A doctor there declared him dead after examining him.

Anger On The Road

When the news of his death reached the village, relatives and villagers blocked the Banthala Chirodi Road in protest. They demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible. The family denied that Sonu had any enmity or involvement with anyone, and asked why a young man with no known dispute was targeted.

What Police Say

Loni ACP Ram Kishan said a search is on for the attackers and that they will be arrested soon. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

What Is Not Yet Known

Police have not stated a motive, nor have they named any suspects. It is not clear whether an FIR has been registered, whether the road blockade has ended, or whether CCTV from the market has been examined.

The Road Ahead

With the attackers believed to have crossed into Baghpat, the investigation may involve coordination with the police there. The post-mortem report, any footage from the market and the call records of those connected to the case could help establish why Sonu was shot. Until the arrests are made, the question his family keeps asking, who wanted him dead and why, remains unanswered.