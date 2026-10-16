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Home > Regionals News > Medicines Worth Rs 20.64 Crore Seized, 520 Chemists Licences Suspends During Drug Crackdown

Medicines Worth Rs 20.64 Crore Seized, 520 Chemists Licences Suspends During Drug Crackdown

In a significant step towards curbing the misuse of habit-forming medicines, the Government of India has included Pregabalin under Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, through notification G.S.R. 377(E), dated May 13, 2026. The provision will come into force on November 12, 2026.

The Punjab Government has also raised concerns with the Union Health Minister over the absence of rules regulating the online sale of medicines through e-pharmacies.
The Punjab Government has also raised concerns with the Union Health Minister over the absence of rules regulating the online sale of medicines through e-pharmacies.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 11:44 IST

The Bhagwant Mann Government has intensified its crackdown on violations of drug laws, with the Drugs Wing of the Food and Drugs Administration conducting 16,788 inspections between April 1, 2025, and September 30, 2026. During this period, medicines worth ₹20.64 crore were seized from 214 licensed and unlicensed firms, while the licences of 520 chemists were suspended and those of 22 chemists cancelled for violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs Rules, 1945.
 
As per the directions of the Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Balbir Singh, regular inspections are being carried out to strengthen enforcement and curb the misuse of medicines. During the period under review, 54 court cases were instituted against defaulters, while 35 cases resulted in convictions along with fines. A total of 650 cases are currently under trial in various district courts across the state.
 
In a significant step towards curbing the misuse of habit-forming medicines, the Government of India has included Pregabalin under Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, through notification G.S.R. 377(E), dated May 13, 2026. The provision will come into force on November 12, 2026.
 
Pregabalin was not previously covered under any Schedule of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, or the Drugs Rules, 1945. The Punjab Government had repeatedly taken up the matter with the Government of India through various communications, seeking regulatory intervention to control its misuse.
 
The Punjab Government has also raised concerns with the Union Health Minister over the absence of rules regulating the online sale of medicines through e-pharmacies. According to the state government, medicines that can be misused for intoxication remain available online, undermining efforts to curb the misuse of habit-forming medicines.
 
The Punjab Government has restricted the stocking for sale of eight types of drug formulations in the state. However, the absence of a regulatory framework for online medicine sales continues to pose a challenge to effective enforcement.
 
The Bhagwant Mann government has also taken up the issue of exorbitant medicine prices and variations in the prices of products manufactured by different companies despite containing the same active pharmaceutical ingredient or salt. The government has stated that no effective steps had been taken by the Centre on this issue until the recent intervention and directions of the Supreme Court of India.
 
The Punjab Government reiterated its commitment to taking proactive measures in the public interest to address issues related to public health and strengthen the enforcement of drug laws across the state.
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Medicines Worth Rs 20.64 Crore Seized, 520 Chemists Licences Suspends During Drug Crackdown
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Medicines Worth Rs 20.64 Crore Seized, 520 Chemists Licences Suspends During Drug Crackdown

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Medicines Worth Rs 20.64 Crore Seized, 520 Chemists Licences Suspends During Drug Crackdown
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