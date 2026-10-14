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Home > Regionals News > Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan Rastogi, Lover Sahil Shukla Sentenced To Death For Saurabh Rajput’s Murder

Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan Rastogi, Lover Sahil Shukla Sentenced To Death For Saurabh Rajput’s Murder

Meerut Blue Drum Case: Why were Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla sentenced to death for Saurabh Rajput’s murder? Read the key details of the case and court verdict.

The case shocked the public because of the circumstances surrounding Saurabh’s death and the allegations against the two accused.
The case shocked the public because of the circumstances surrounding Saurabh’s death and the allegations against the two accused.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-14 16:42 IST

In the Meerut Blue Drum murder case, Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla have been sentenced to death by a court for the murder of Saurabh Rajput. The verdict marks a major development in the case that shocked the nation, with both accused attending the sentencing proceedings through video conferencing from jail. Saurabh’s mother, Renu Rajput, and his brother were present in the courtroom when the sentence was pronounced.

Why Did the Court Award the Death Penalty?

The death sentence reflects the court’s reported decision in the murder case. However, the precise legal reasoning behind the punishment must be understood through the court’s judgment, including its findings on the evidence, the circumstances of the crime and the applicable sentencing standards. In Indian law, the death penalty is reserved for the “rarest of rare” cases, and courts must explain why the extreme punishment is warranted. The exact reasons recorded by the court are therefore essential to understanding why this sentence was imposed.

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Muskan’s Parents Submit Written Undertaking

Another notable development was the reported written undertaking submitted by Muskan’s parents. According to the account, they informed the court that they would have no objection to their daughter being hanged. The family also described Saurabh as a very good person. The undertaking added an emotional dimension to the proceedings. However, the family’s position does not determine the sentence; the decision rests with the court under the law.

Saurabh Rajput’s Family Present in Court

Saurabh’s mother, Renu Rajput, and his brother attended the sentencing proceedings. Their presence highlighted the impact of the case on the deceased’s family, who have had to endure the loss of a loved one while following the legal process. Both accused participated in the proceedings through video conferencing from jail.

What Happens Next?

A death sentence in India is subject to mandatory confirmation by the High Court before it can be carried out. The accused may also pursue available legal remedies, including an appeal and other remedies permitted by law. The reported sentencing is a major development in the Meerut Blue Drum murder case. The final legal outcome will depend on the judgment and any subsequent proceedings before the higher courts.
Also Read: Watch Video: Man Enters Shop In Kashmir, Comes Face-To-Face With Black Bear Hiding Inside; What Happened Next Goes Viral

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Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan Rastogi, Lover Sahil Shukla Sentenced To Death For Saurabh Rajput’s Murder
Tags: Blue Drum murder casehome-hero-pos-1Meerut Blue Drum CaseMeerut court verdictMeerut crime newsMeerut murder caseMuskan and Sahil caseMuskan RastogiMuskan Rastogi death penaltySahil ShuklaSahil Shukla death sentenceSaurabh Rajput casesaurabh rajput murder case

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Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan Rastogi, Lover Sahil Shukla Sentenced To Death For Saurabh Rajput’s Murder

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Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan Rastogi, Lover Sahil Shukla Sentenced To Death For Saurabh Rajput’s Murder

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Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan Rastogi, Lover Sahil Shukla Sentenced To Death For Saurabh Rajput’s Murder
Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan Rastogi, Lover Sahil Shukla Sentenced To Death For Saurabh Rajput’s Murder
Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan Rastogi, Lover Sahil Shukla Sentenced To Death For Saurabh Rajput’s Murder
Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan Rastogi, Lover Sahil Shukla Sentenced To Death For Saurabh Rajput’s Murder
Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan Rastogi, Lover Sahil Shukla Sentenced To Death For Saurabh Rajput’s Murder

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