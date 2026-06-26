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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Biker’s Warning Helps 26 Passengers Escape As Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire In Meerut

Watch: Biker’s Warning Helps 26 Passengers Escape As Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire In Meerut

A double-decker Rajasthan Roadways bus carrying 26 passengers caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway in Meerut, but everyone escaped safely after the driver stopped the vehicle on a motorcyclist's warning about smoke.

Meerut bus fire (Images: X)
Meerut bus fire (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-26 17:50 IST

Meerut bus fire: A Rajasthan Roadways double-decker AC bus carrying 26 passengers caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway near the Dadri flyover in Meerut’s Daurala area at around 7 am on Friday, triggering panic among those on board. The Meerut bus fire forced passengers to jump out through windows and doors to save themselves. Thick black smoke from the burning bus could reportedly be seen from nearly 2 km away. Local residents rushed to help and tried to douse the flames, but the fire spread rapidly before firefighters arrived.

According to reports, the bus was travelling from Jaipur to Haridwar when a motorcyclist overtook it and alerted the driver that smoke was coming from the vehicle. The driver immediately stopped the bus on the roadside, allowing all passengers to get off safely. Moments later, the Meerut bus fire intensified, reducing the vehicle to ashes within 20 to 25 minutes. The passengers were later sent to Haridwar in another bus.

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Massive Meerut bus fire brought under control after multi-district firefighting operation

Reports say that Chief Fire Officer Surendra Singh said, “Upon receiving information about the fire in the morning, the vehicle was dispatched around 7:30 AM. The bus caught fire on the border of Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. The vehicle arrived on time. The fire was brought under control in one and a half to two hours. One fire engine was called from Sardhana, two from Meerut, and one from Muzaffarnagar.”

As per reports, Daurala Inspector Suman Kumar Singh said, “Information was received about a fire in a Rajasthan Roadways bus. A police team arrived upon receiving the information. All passengers are safe in the accident and have been sent to Haridwar by another bus.” The Meerut bus fire did not cause any casualties as everyone managed to escape before the flames engulfed the vehicle.

Other cases of bus fires in Meerut draw attention to safety issues

The incident comes on the heels of a number of bus fires that have occurred in the country. Back in May 2024, a private bus with pilgrims aboard was engulfed in flames near Lucknow, resulting in casualties of several people who could not escape the fire. As recently as December 2023, a sleeper bus burst into flames on the Samruddhi Expressway in the state of Maharashtra, causing deaths of 25 people who were stuck in it.

In the Meerut case, however, no one perished since the driver acted quickly enough and a motorcyclist warned the people of the impending disaster.

Also Read: How Mumbai Police Cracked The Local Train Murder Case In Just 15 Hours With One Tiny T-Shirt Clue   

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Watch: Biker’s Warning Helps 26 Passengers Escape As Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire In Meerut
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Watch: Biker’s Warning Helps 26 Passengers Escape As Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire In Meerut

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Watch: Biker’s Warning Helps 26 Passengers Escape As Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire In Meerut
Watch: Biker’s Warning Helps 26 Passengers Escape As Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire In Meerut
Watch: Biker’s Warning Helps 26 Passengers Escape As Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire In Meerut
Watch: Biker’s Warning Helps 26 Passengers Escape As Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire In Meerut

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