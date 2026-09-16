Meerut Gas Leak: What Caused Chlorine Gas Leak At Pallavpuram STP? Missing Washer Leaves 8–10 Ill

Around 8–10 people fell ill after a chlorine gas leak at a sewage treatment plant in Meerut’s Pallavpuram Phase 2, Modipuram, around 8.30 pm on Tuesday. People living nearby complained of breathing difficulties and were rushed to hospital for treatment. As the situation unfolded, nearby houses were evacuated, while the DM and SSP reached the spot. Fire brigade teams wearing masks were deployed to control the leak, and a Jal Kal Department team also reached the plant.

As per reports, the Meerut gas leak occurred at the STP, where chlorine is used to disinfect treated wastewater. Officials said the gas could not disperse because it is heavier than air. Water was being used to dissolve the leaked gas as teams worked to bring the situation under control.

Meerut gas leak linked to missing washer in pipe

Reportedly, Daurala Organic safety officer Vishal Gupta said the leak happened because a washer was missing from the tunnel pipe used by employees handling chlorine. “Chlorine gas is used at the STP plant. The gas is heavier than air. The employees who added the chlorine had not fitted a washer in the tunnel pipe.

He further added that, “during checking, the washer was found to be missing. This caused the gas leak. As the gas is heavy, it could not disperse into the air. The gas is now being dissolved using water. It will take around one to one-and-a-half hours for its effect to subside.”

Meerut gas leak brings chlorine exposure risks

A sewage treatment plant treats wastewater and makes it fit for reuse, with chlorine used in controlled quantities to disinfect the water. However, a chlorine gas leak can affect people in nearby areas.

The Meerut gas leak exposed residents to a gas that can irritate the eyes, nose and throat. People exposed to chlorine gas can suffer coughing, breathing difficulties, eye irritation and chest discomfort, making quick evacuation and medical treatment important.

Meerut gas leak response continues at STP

Authorities evacuated nearby houses after the leak was reported. Fire brigade personnel wearing masks continued efforts to control the gas, while the Jal Kal Department team assisted at the site.

Officials said the leaked gas was being dissolved with water and its effect was expected to subside in around one to one-and-a-half hours.

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