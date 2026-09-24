Meerut Hotel Row: What Were a Hindu Girl and 2 Muslim Youths Doing at a Hotel? Hindu Group Creates Ruckus, Police Summon Families

Two Muslim men and a Hindu woman were found together at a hotel in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, after activists of a Hindu organisation reached the Red Palace Hotel following information from local residents. The men were identified as Farid and Zeeshan. Activists alleged that the woman had been brought to the hotel under the pretext of “love jihad”, but police are investigating the circumstances and have not confirmed the allegation. The woman is reportedly from Muzaffarnagar.

Reportedly, Police said the two men were taken into custody after the incident came to light. The Uttar Pradesh Police also questioned the woman and contacted her family, asking them to come to Meerut. Officials are checking documents and hotel records linked to the woman and the two men.

Uttar Pradesh hotel case triggers protest and police probe

Reports say that according to Kartik Hindu, state president of Narsingh Vahini, he received information from residents of Aman Vihar Colony that two Muslim men had arrived at a hotel in Rajpura with a Hindu girl. He reached the spot, where people from the surrounding area had gathered outside the hotel. Police were informed, and a team from Ganganagar police station reached the location.

The men had reportedly booked the room using an ID in the name of “Ankit”. Activists later went to the police station and created a ruckus while demanding action. The incident has now become the subject of a police inquiry in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh officials check hotel records and documents

Kartik Hindu demanded that the hotel be sealed and said the operator should be held accountable if any rules were found to have been violated. He also thanked the residents of Aman Vihar Colony for informing him about the matter.

As per reports, CO Sadar Rural Sudhir Singh said, “Both youths are in custody.” He added that the role of the hotel operator was also being investigated. According to the officer, a case will be registered after a complaint is received and further action will follow.

Police in Uttar Pradesh said the next steps will depend on the findings of the investigation. Officials are examining the available records and documents before deciding further action.

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