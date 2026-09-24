LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Meerut Hotel Row: What Were a Hindu Girl and 2 Muslim Youths Doing at a Hotel? Hindu Group Creates Ruckus, Police Summon Families

Meerut Hotel Row: What Were a Hindu Girl and 2 Muslim Youths Doing at a Hotel? Hindu Group Creates Ruckus, Police Summon Families

Two Muslim men were detained after being found with a Hindu girl at a Meerut hotel, as police investigate the allegations and check hotel records.

Meerut hotel raid leaves two men in police custody (Image: X)
Meerut hotel raid leaves two men in police custody (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 12:32 IST

Two Muslim men and a Hindu woman were found together at a hotel in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, after activists of a Hindu organisation reached the Red Palace Hotel following information from local residents. The men were identified as Farid and Zeeshan. Activists alleged that the woman had been brought to the hotel under the pretext of “love jihad”, but police are investigating the circumstances and have not confirmed the allegation. The woman is reportedly from Muzaffarnagar.

Reportedly, Police said the two men were taken into custody after the incident came to light. The Uttar Pradesh Police also questioned the woman and contacted her family, asking them to come to Meerut. Officials are checking documents and hotel records linked to the woman and the two men.

You Might Be Interested In

Uttar Pradesh hotel case triggers protest and police probe

Reports say that according to Kartik Hindu, state president of Narsingh Vahini, he received information from residents of Aman Vihar Colony that two Muslim men had arrived at a hotel in Rajpura with a Hindu girl. He reached the spot, where people from the surrounding area had gathered outside the hotel. Police were informed, and a team from Ganganagar police station reached the location.

The men had reportedly booked the room using an ID in the name of “Ankit”. Activists later went to the police station and created a ruckus while demanding action. The incident has now become the subject of a police inquiry in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh officials check hotel records and documents

Kartik Hindu demanded that the hotel be sealed and said the operator should be held accountable if any rules were found to have been violated. He also thanked the residents of Aman Vihar Colony for informing him about the matter.

As per reports, CO Sadar Rural Sudhir Singh said, “Both youths are in custody.” He added that the role of the hotel operator was also being investigated. According to the officer, a case will be registered after a complaint is received and further action will follow.

Police in Uttar Pradesh said the next steps will depend on the findings of the investigation. Officials are examining the available records and documents before deciding further action.

Also Read: Hyderabad Hotel Mystery: Young Woman Arrived With Her Boyfriend, Face Covered With A Cloth; They Spent The Night Together; What Happened By Morning?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meerut Hotel Row: What Were a Hindu Girl and 2 Muslim Youths Doing at a Hotel? Hindu Group Creates Ruckus, Police Summon Families
Tags: latest newsMeerutmeerut newsuttar pradeshUttar pradesh news

RELATED News

Hyderabad Hotel Mystery: Young Woman Arrived With Her Boyfriend, Face Covered With A Cloth; They Spent The Night Together; What Happened By Morning?

9 Burnt Alive, 35 Passengers On Board: Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway Sleeper Bus Catches Fire, Many Escape By Jumping From Windows

Son Arrested In Jamui Groping Case, Father Caught For 2003 Double Murder After Hiding For 23 Years: How Police Found Him

Sub-Inspector, Constable, 2 CRPF Personnel Allegedly Gang Rape 23-Year-Old Woman In Uttar Pradesh On Pretext Of Taking Her To Religious Site

“Pura Jamui Sharmsaar Hai”: Lawyer Slaps Hareram, Accused Of Molesting Minor In Bihar

LATEST NEWS

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026: Practice, Qualifying And Race Timings in India, Live Streaming Details, Full Schedule

KBC 18: Why Amitabh Bachchan Suddenly Became Emotional After Hearing This Contestant’s Story — What He Said Next

Meerut Hotel Row: What Were a Hindu Girl and 2 Muslim Youths Doing at a Hotel? Hindu Group Creates Ruckus, Police Summon Families

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch SA vs AUS ODI Series in India? Check Live Streaming Details

Shah Rukh Khan’s Wealth Falls By Rs 2,490 Crore In One Year — But Who Is India’s Richest Actor Now?

Alteryx Brings Governed Business Logic to Enterprise AI at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026

Who Brought Bahrain Woman to Sri Anandpur Sahib And Facilitated Her Stay? Delegation Demands High-Level SIT Probe

Scan, Click, Lose Money? How New QR Code Tampering Trick, Fake UPI Collect Requests And Other Tricks Are Being Used In Digital Fraud

What Supreme Court Said While Staying Allahabad High Court’s Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Order Against Noida DM Medha Roopam?

South Africa vs Australia Winner Prediction: Who Will SA vs AUS 1st ODI? Check Predicted Lineups, Time, Venue and Preview

Meerut Hotel Row: What Were a Hindu Girl and 2 Muslim Youths Doing at a Hotel? Hindu Group Creates Ruckus, Police Summon Families

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meerut Hotel Row: What Were a Hindu Girl and 2 Muslim Youths Doing at a Hotel? Hindu Group Creates Ruckus, Police Summon Families

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meerut Hotel Row: What Were a Hindu Girl and 2 Muslim Youths Doing at a Hotel? Hindu Group Creates Ruckus, Police Summon Families
Meerut Hotel Row: What Were a Hindu Girl and 2 Muslim Youths Doing at a Hotel? Hindu Group Creates Ruckus, Police Summon Families
Meerut Hotel Row: What Were a Hindu Girl and 2 Muslim Youths Doing at a Hotel? Hindu Group Creates Ruckus, Police Summon Families
Meerut Hotel Row: What Were a Hindu Girl and 2 Muslim Youths Doing at a Hotel? Hindu Group Creates Ruckus, Police Summon Families
Meerut Hotel Row: What Were a Hindu Girl and 2 Muslim Youths Doing at a Hotel? Hindu Group Creates Ruckus, Police Summon Families

QUICK LINKS