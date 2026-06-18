Meerut Shocker: Mother’s Lover Kidnaps 6-Year-Old After Luring Him Into Car, Kid Found Dead In Canal

The police in the district of Meerut in the state of Uttar Pradesh have unearthed some shocking facts about the kidnapping and killing of a six-year-old boy named Angadveer, as they claim that the suspect targeted this child because of his prior relations with his mother. It is shocking how the crime that gripped the Bahsuma region of Meerut has taken a totally new turn, as a person named Arpit Parashar has been arrested and has confessed to committing the crime. According to reports, the victim’s father, Gursevak, works in Saudi Arabia, while Angadveer’s mother had been staying at her parental home. The rest of the family remained in the village. Angadveer was studying at a school in Patiala after being enrolled there by his aunt. About a week before the incident, his mother brought him back from Patiala to Meerut for the holidays.

Child vanished after stepping out to play near home

According to reports, Angadveer returned home on his bicycle at around 11 am on Tuesday. After parking the bicycle inside the house, he went out to play. Around the same time, a white Wagon-R car allegedly arrived in the area. Police believe the kidnappers lured the child into the vehicle before driving away from the village.

After Angadveer failed to show up back home, his grandmother, Baljinder Kaur, went on the hunt for her grandson. No trace of the child emerged after several hours. As worries escalated, the family reported the matter to the police at approximately 6 pm The police conducted a search in Meerut but got nothing out of the endeavor.

CCTV footage led police to shocking breakthrough

In their search, the investigators reviewed the camera footage of some nearby surveillance cameras. It has been claimed that the camera footage revealed the movement of a Wagon-R near the village around the same time the child went missing. The CCTV footage provided a new lead in the Meerut investigation.

On Wednesday morning, police arrested Arpit Parashar and made a startling revelation. According to officers, the accused admitted that he had been involved in a relationship with Angadveer’s mother for the past five to six years. Police said he also confessed that he wanted to marry her but could not do so. Investigators allege that he kidnapped the child and threw him alive into a canal.

Following the confession, police launched an extensive search operation in the canal. After several hours, Angadveer’s body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon. The Meerut police investigation is continuing as officers examine all evidence linked to the case.

Also Read: Bengaluru Horror Caught On Camera: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Neighbour’s Rottweiler Attacks Him While Cycling in Mahadevapura