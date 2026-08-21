Controversial Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Removed After ‘Brutal Assault’ on Two Local Leaders at His Cabin; Victim Claim He Could Lose Vision

The Uttar Pradesh government attached Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey to the Lucknow state headquarters late Thursday night with immediate effect. The sudden administrative action came hours after an SP functionary and local farmer leader alleged that Avinash Pandey and police personnel brutally assaulted him and another individual inside the officer’s cabin and in police custody.

As per reports, the controversy erupted when a video of Digvijay Bhati, president of the BR Ambedkar faction of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), began circulating widely on social media. Bhati appeared in the clip with a heavily swollen left eye and visible bruises across his body. He claimed the injuries resulted from a severe beating by Avinash Pandey inside an annexe, followed by an attack by Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel at an undisclosed location. Bhati stated that he had met the SSP on Wednesday to request the removal of his name from an FIR, explaining that he was not present at the site of a previous protest. When he objected to being named in the case, Avinash Pandey allegedly abused him. “SSP kicked me in the eye multiple times,” Bhati alleged, adding that SOG personnel led by Civil Lines police station inspector Akhilesh Gaur later tortured him for several hours.

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: On the alleged assault by outgoing Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BR Ambedkar) president Digvijay Bhatti says, “…When the protest took place regarding the Lalita Gautam case, we were not present at that… pic.twitter.com/sblOsXBZkb — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2026

Victim claims potential vision loss after brutal assault by Avinash Pandey

Mohit Jatav, who accompanied Bhati to the meeting, was also subjected to severe violence during their nearly 12-hour custody. “We were first called by the SSP office on phone as our names were in the FIR for the July 8 incident. We were beaten in rounds. I have swollen legs, and due to incessant thrashing, I cannot hear properly now. We were kept in custody for close to 12 hours,” said Jatav. Bhati’s severe facial injuries and swollen left eye sparked widespread public outrage, with supporters voicing grave concerns that the brutal physical trauma could lead to permanent vision loss.

Reportedly, the physical altercation stems from a July 8 demonstration concerning the murder of college student Lalita Gautam, whose body was discovered on May 15 in a field in Meerut’s Rohta area. Protesters blocked the Meerut Collectorate gate for nearly three hours to demand an audience with local administrators and the immediate arrest of the prime suspect, Ankit. The demonstration turned violent when police, under the command of Avinash Pandey, ordered a baton charge. Following the clash, police registered cases against 63 protesters 13 named and 50 unidentified under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 109 for attempt to murder. Viral videos showing Avinash Pandey assaulting demonstrators and a Dalit lawyer inside a police van previously drew sharp political backlash.

Police refute allegations as political intervention follows actions of Avinash Pandey

To control the political fallout, senior BJP leaders visited the victim’s family, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met them during a visit to Ghaziabad. Authorities subsequently diluted the FIR, dropped serious charges, granted bail to eight individuals, and transferred investigating officer Saumya Asthana from Kotwali to the Kithore circle.

Meerut police released an official statement regarding X where both the custodial torture allegations were denied outright. Digvijay Singh Bhati and Mohit Jatav were called history-sheeters who belonged to Sambhal district’s Nakhasa police station. It is stated that the two had come to the Civil Lines police station on August 19, 2026, to sort out some matters related to their cases, but “on the way back, both of them fell down and got injured when their scooter skidded.” It is alleged that both of them gave a written complaint regarding the incident which was registered as General Diary (GD) Entry No. 53 at 5:31 pm.

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