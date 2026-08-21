LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Controversial Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Removed After ‘Brutal Assault’ on Two Local Leaders at His Cabin; Victim Claim He Could Lose Vision

Controversial Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Removed After ‘Brutal Assault’ on Two Local Leaders at His Cabin; Victim Claim He Could Lose Vision

Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey was attached to Lucknow headquarters amid allegations of custodial assault by farmer leader Digvijay Bhati and Mohit Jatav.

Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Attached To Lucknow Headquarters (Images: X)
Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Attached To Lucknow Headquarters (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 12:50 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government attached Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey to the Lucknow state headquarters late Thursday night with immediate effect. The sudden administrative action came hours after an SP functionary and local farmer leader alleged that Avinash Pandey and police personnel brutally assaulted him and another individual inside the officer’s cabin and in police custody.

As per reports, the controversy erupted when a video of Digvijay Bhati, president of the BR Ambedkar faction of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), began circulating widely on social media. Bhati appeared in the clip with a heavily swollen left eye and visible bruises across his body. He claimed the injuries resulted from a severe beating by Avinash Pandey inside an annexe, followed by an attack by Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel at an undisclosed location. Bhati stated that he had met the SSP on Wednesday to request the removal of his name from an FIR, explaining that he was not present at the site of a previous protest. When he objected to being named in the case, Avinash Pandey allegedly abused him. “SSP kicked me in the eye multiple times,” Bhati alleged, adding that SOG personnel led by Civil Lines police station inspector Akhilesh Gaur later tortured him for several hours.

You Might Be Interested In

Victim claims potential vision loss after brutal assault by Avinash Pandey

Mohit Jatav, who accompanied Bhati to the meeting, was also subjected to severe violence during their nearly 12-hour custody. “We were first called by the SSP office on phone as our names were in the FIR for the July 8 incident. We were beaten in rounds. I have swollen legs, and due to incessant thrashing, I cannot hear properly now. We were kept in custody for close to 12 hours,” said Jatav. Bhati’s severe facial injuries and swollen left eye sparked widespread public outrage, with supporters voicing grave concerns that the brutal physical trauma could lead to permanent vision loss.

Reportedly, the physical altercation stems from a July 8 demonstration concerning the murder of college student Lalita Gautam, whose body was discovered on May 15 in a field in Meerut’s Rohta area. Protesters blocked the Meerut Collectorate gate for nearly three hours to demand an audience with local administrators and the immediate arrest of the prime suspect, Ankit. The demonstration turned violent when police, under the command of Avinash Pandey, ordered a baton charge. Following the clash, police registered cases against 63 protesters 13 named and 50 unidentified under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 109 for attempt to murder. Viral videos showing Avinash Pandey assaulting demonstrators and a Dalit lawyer inside a police van previously drew sharp political backlash.

Police refute allegations as political intervention follows actions of Avinash Pandey

To control the political fallout, senior BJP leaders visited the victim’s family, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met them during a visit to Ghaziabad. Authorities subsequently diluted the FIR, dropped serious charges, granted bail to eight individuals, and transferred investigating officer Saumya Asthana from Kotwali to the Kithore circle.

Meerut police released an official statement regarding X where both the custodial torture allegations were denied outright. Digvijay Singh Bhati and Mohit Jatav were called history-sheeters who belonged to Sambhal district’s Nakhasa police station. It is stated that the two had come to the Civil Lines police station on August 19, 2026, to sort out some matters related to their cases, but “on the way back, both of them fell down and got injured when their scooter skidded.” It is alleged that both of them gave a written complaint regarding the incident which was registered as General Diary (GD) Entry No. 53 at 5:31 pm.

Also Read: SBI To Raise Cash Withdrawal Charges From October 1: Know New Fees And Changes For BSBD Accounts    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Controversial Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Removed After ‘Brutal Assault’ on Two Local Leaders at His Cabin; Victim Claim He Could Lose Vision
Tags: home-hero-pos-2meerut newsMeerut SSPup news

RELATED News

Shocking Food Safety Lapse At Mumbai’s Jimy’s Burger, Customer Finds Piece Of Glass In Meal

MP Lingamaneni Ramesh’s Son Booked After His Speeding Aston Martin Kills 26-Year-Old Woman In Hyderabad

6-Year-Old Vizag Boy Dies After Teacher Allegedly Slaps Him; Family Demands Justice

Online Threats And Harassment: What Model Riya Ahir Told Mumbai Police

‘She Cheated on Me’: Lucknow Man kills Bank Manager Wife, His sister, Then Ends Life

LATEST NEWS

P.C. Chandra Jewellers Crosses One Million YouTube Subscribers, Building One of India’s Largest Digital Communities for a Jewellery Brand

Who is Savinho? Check Age, Clubs, Transfer History, Net Worth and More About Tottenham Hotspur New Boy

India’s FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Second-Round Schedule: Date, Time, Opponents And All You Need to Know

Delhi-NCR Faces ‘Triple Viral Threat’: Swine Flu, H3N2 And Dengue Cases Rise, Doctors Warn

Insidious: Out Of The Further Movie Review: 15 Years And Six Films Later, Can The Horror Franchise Still Scare You?

Stock Market Today: Global Cues Keep Dalal Street Cautious, Sensex and Nifty Open Higher Amid Spike in Crude Prices

When Delivery Takes A Dive: Amazon Drone Drops Package Into US Woman’s Pool

Mini Mathur B’Day Spl: MTV Dropped Her During First Pregnancy, Indian Idol During Second — At 54, She Rewrote Her Reality TV Story

Al Nassr vs Al-Riyadh SC Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Controversial Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Removed After ‘Brutal Assault’ on Two Local Leaders at His Cabin; Victim Claim He Could Lose Vision

Controversial Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Removed After ‘Brutal Assault’ on Two Local Leaders at His Cabin; Victim Claim He Could Lose Vision

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Controversial Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Removed After ‘Brutal Assault’ on Two Local Leaders at His Cabin; Victim Claim He Could Lose Vision

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Controversial Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Removed After ‘Brutal Assault’ on Two Local Leaders at His Cabin; Victim Claim He Could Lose Vision
Controversial Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Removed After ‘Brutal Assault’ on Two Local Leaders at His Cabin; Victim Claim He Could Lose Vision
Controversial Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Removed After ‘Brutal Assault’ on Two Local Leaders at His Cabin; Victim Claim He Could Lose Vision
Controversial Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Removed After ‘Brutal Assault’ on Two Local Leaders at His Cabin; Victim Claim He Could Lose Vision

QUICK LINKS