‘Meet Me Alone’: Mau Police Officer Calls Woman To Room Alone; Use Of Inappropriate Language In Leaked Audio Clip Goes Viral – Shocking Details Inside

A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district has been removed from his current posting after an audio clip allegedly capturing an inappropriate conversation with a woman went viral on social media. The officer, identified as Omprakash Singh, had taken charge as the Dubari police outpost in-charge under Madhuban police station just four days before the controversy erupted. Mau Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Kumar Mishra ordered that he be attached to the police lines, known as Line Hazir, with immediate effect.
यूपी के ‘रंगीन मिजाज’ दरोगा का महिला को कमरे में बुलाने का ऑडियो वायरल, मैरिज हॉल में बुक किया था कमरा! मऊ में खाकी शर्मसार! ‘रंगीन मिजाज’ दरोगा का महिला को मैरिज हॉल के कमरे में अकेले बुलाने का ऑडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है! इस शर्मनाक कृत्य ने कानून के रखवालों की कार्यशैली और पुलिस विभाग की साख पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े किए !! #Viralvidio #SocialMedia #UPNews #Uppolice @Uppolice @UPPViralCheck
— MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) October 23, 2026
What the viral audio reveals in Uttar Pradesh
The recording reportedly contains an objectionable conversation in which Singh allegedly uses inappropriate language and asks a woman to meet him alone in a room at a local marriage hall. The clip spread rapidly on social media and triggered public backlash and raising concerns about the conduct of police personnel in Uttar Pradesh.
The allegations have not yet been established through the departmental inquiry. Officials have not disclosed the woman’s identity, which is being kept confidential to protect her privacy and safety.
Uttar Pradesh police launch departmental inquiry
As per reports, Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar confirmed that a formal departmental inquiry has been initiated into the incident. The investigation will examine the allegations against Singh and determine what further action may be warranted.
The swift action followed the circulation of the audio and the criticism it drew. Senior officials have stressed that such alleged conduct is unacceptable within the police force and has damaged the department’s reputation.
More action possible against Uttar Pradesh cop
Singh will remain attached to the police lines while the inquiry proceeds. The administration has indicated that stricter disciplinary measures or legal action may follow once the final investigation report is submitted.
The case has put the conduct of the newly appointed outpost in-charge under scrutiny.
Disclaimer: NewsX does not verify the authenticity of the audio
Also Read: Watch Video: Singer Roshan Rohi’s Stage Show Turns Chaotic After 3-4 Songs, Stone-Pelting and Lathi-Charge Reports Surface From Giridih
Khalid Lateef is a Sub-Editor at NewsX Digital, specializing in Indian politics and global affairs. He also covers viral trending stories and major crime developments.