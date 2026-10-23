LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘Meet Me Alone’: Mau Police Officer Calls Woman To Room Alone; Use Of Inappropriate Language In Leaked Audio Clip Goes Viral – Shocking Details Inside

‘Meet Me Alone’: Mau Police Officer Calls Woman To Room Alone; Use Of Inappropriate Language In Leaked Audio Clip Goes Viral – Shocking Details Inside

A Mau sub-inspector, Omprakash Singh, was attached to the police lines after a viral audio allegedly captured him asking a woman to meet him alone in a marriage hall room. A departmental inquiry is underway.

Mau Cop Taken Off Duty After Viral Audio Controversy (Image: AI-generated)
Mau Cop Taken Off Duty After Viral Audio Controversy (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 12:47 IST

A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district has been removed from his current posting after an audio clip allegedly capturing an inappropriate conversation with a woman went viral on social media. The officer, identified as Omprakash Singh, had taken charge as the Dubari police outpost in-charge under Madhuban police station just four days before the controversy erupted. Mau Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Kumar Mishra ordered that he be attached to the police lines, known as Line Hazir, with immediate effect.

What the viral audio reveals in Uttar Pradesh

The recording reportedly contains an objectionable conversation in which Singh allegedly uses inappropriate language and asks a woman to meet him alone in a room at a local marriage hall. The clip spread rapidly on social media and triggered public backlash and raising concerns about the conduct of police personnel in Uttar Pradesh.

The allegations have not yet been established through the departmental inquiry. Officials have not disclosed the woman’s identity, which is being kept confidential to protect her privacy and safety.

Uttar Pradesh police launch departmental inquiry

As per reports, Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar confirmed that a formal departmental inquiry has been initiated into the incident. The investigation will examine the allegations against Singh and determine what further action may be warranted.

The swift action followed the circulation of the audio and the criticism it drew. Senior officials have stressed that such alleged conduct is unacceptable within the police force and has damaged the department’s reputation.

More action possible against Uttar Pradesh cop

Singh will remain attached to the police lines while the inquiry proceeds. The administration has indicated that stricter disciplinary measures or legal action may follow once the final investigation report is submitted.

The case has put the conduct of the newly appointed outpost in-charge under scrutiny. 

Disclaimer: NewsX does not verify the authenticity of the audio

Also Read: Watch Video: Singer Roshan Rohi’s Stage Show Turns Chaotic After 3-4 Songs, Stone-Pelting and Lathi-Charge Reports Surface From Giridih    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Meet Me Alone’: Mau Police Officer Calls Woman To Room Alone; Use Of Inappropriate Language In Leaked Audio Clip Goes Viral – Shocking Details Inside
Tags: latest newsLocal Newstrending newsUttar pradesh newsviral news

RELATED News

Watch Video: Singer Roshan Rohi’s Stage Show Turns Chaotic After 3-4 Songs, Stone-Pelting and Lathi-Charge Reports Surface From Giridih

Watch Video: Woman Beaten, Kicked And Punched By 4-5 Female Bouncers During Jalpari Show In UP’s Khurja

Kerala High Court Says Adult Woman Cannot Be Forced To Return Home Against Her Will

‘Denial Of Justice’ For Supreme Court Verdict? Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against 13 Over Posters, Says Dissent Is No Crime

Caught on Camera: Goons Attack Trader Inside Shop in Himachal’s Bhojpur Market, Flee With Gold Chain

LATEST NEWS

Tejasswi Prakash Dazzles at NIF Global ‘The Runway’ at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st ODI Free LIVE: How To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Live In India, USA, UK, Canada And Australia

Harry Brook Joins Chris Gayle In Elite Triple-Format Club After Record-Breaking ODI Double-Century | ENG vs SL

Trom Industries Secures ₹4.81 Crore Rooftop Solar Order from Gujarat Energy Development Agency

‘Meet Me Alone’: Mau Police Officer Calls Woman To Room Alone; Use Of Inappropriate Language In Leaked Audio Clip Goes Viral – Shocking Details Inside

WTC 2025-27: India’s WTC Final Hopes Get Lifeline After South Africa Stun Australia | What Team India Must Do To Qualify

IND vs NZ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Injured Ishan Kishan In 2nd T20I? Check Team India’s Predicted XI vs New Zealand

Will WhatsApp And Telegram Stop Working From January 1, 2027? What Are The New SIM Binding Rules? Here’s What Users Must Know

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: India Cross 100-Medal Mark, Remain Fourth As China Dominate | Check Latest Standings

Caught on Camera: Goons Attack Trader Inside Shop in Himachal’s Bhojpur Market, Flee With Gold Chain

‘Meet Me Alone’: Mau Police Officer Calls Woman To Room Alone; Use Of Inappropriate Language In Leaked Audio Clip Goes Viral – Shocking Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Meet Me Alone’: Mau Police Officer Calls Woman To Room Alone; Use Of Inappropriate Language In Leaked Audio Clip Goes Viral – Shocking Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Meet Me Alone’: Mau Police Officer Calls Woman To Room Alone; Use Of Inappropriate Language In Leaked Audio Clip Goes Viral – Shocking Details Inside
‘Meet Me Alone’: Mau Police Officer Calls Woman To Room Alone; Use Of Inappropriate Language In Leaked Audio Clip Goes Viral – Shocking Details Inside
‘Meet Me Alone’: Mau Police Officer Calls Woman To Room Alone; Use Of Inappropriate Language In Leaked Audio Clip Goes Viral – Shocking Details Inside
‘Meet Me Alone’: Mau Police Officer Calls Woman To Room Alone; Use Of Inappropriate Language In Leaked Audio Clip Goes Viral – Shocking Details Inside
‘Meet Me Alone’: Mau Police Officer Calls Woman To Room Alone; Use Of Inappropriate Language In Leaked Audio Clip Goes Viral – Shocking Details Inside

QUICK LINKS