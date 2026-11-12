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Home > Regionals News > Meet Shazia Parveen, Moradabad’s Fearless ‘Lady Snake Catcher’ Who Risked It All To Rescue A Giant Python From A Busy Market

Meet Shazia Parveen, Moradabad’s Fearless ‘Lady Snake Catcher’ Who Risked It All To Rescue A Giant Python From A Busy Market

espite its enormous size, she remained calm and managed to capture it safely. Her courage, determination and passion for rescuing snakes are now winning widespread attention.

Meet Shazia Parveen, popularly known as Moradabad’s ‘Lady Snake Catcher’, who fearlessly rescued a giant python spotted in a busy market. (Source:Screengrab)
Meet Shazia Parveen, popularly known as Moradabad’s ‘Lady Snake Catcher’, who fearlessly rescued a giant python spotted in a busy market. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 20:27 IST

A giant python in a busy market in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad triggered concern among locals, but one woman stepped forward without hesitation. Shazia Parveen, popularly known as the city’s ‘Lady Snake Catcher’, rushed to the spot after receiving information about the reptile. Despite the python’s enormous size, Shazia remained calm and determined. After considerable effort, she managed to catch the snake safely, drawing attention to her courage and years of experience in handling snakes.

Who Is Shazia Parveen, Moradabad’s ‘Lady Snake Catcher’?

Shazia Parveen is known for catching and rescuing snakes in and around Moradabad. Her interest and experience in handling the reptiles date back to her childhood. Over the years, she has developed the confidence to approach snakes that often leave people frightened and unsure of what to do. Her work has earned her recognition as a fearless snake rescuer. Whenever reports of a snake sighting emerge, Shazia is among those willing to step forward and help manage the situation.

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Giant Python Spotted In Moradabad Market

Recently, panic gripped a market in Moradabad after a giant python was spotted in the area. The sight of the large reptile alarmed people, and information about its presence soon reached Shazia. Without letting the size of the python intimidate her, she arrived at the market to rescue it. The operation was not easy, as the reptile was quite large and required considerable effort to handle.

Shazia’s Courage Wins Appreciation

After a challenging effort, Shazia finally managed to capture the python safely. Her calm approach and determination during the rescue have since become a talking point. While snake sightings can cause panic, Shazia’s intervention highlights the importance of handling such situations carefully. Snakes, including pythons, should not be harmed or approached by untrained people. Trained rescuers can help ensure both public safety and the animal’s well-being. Shazia Parveen’s story is a reminder of how courage, experience and compassion for wildlife can make a difference when an unexpected situation arises.
Also Read: Watch Video: Pilot Escapes Unhurt As Training Aircraft Makes Hard Landing, Gets Stuck On Runway At Maharashtra’s Solapur Airport

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Meet Shazia Parveen, Moradabad’s Fearless ‘Lady Snake Catcher’ Who Risked It All To Rescue A Giant Python From A Busy Market
Tags: fearless woman snake rescuergiant python rescuehome-hero-pos-4Moradabad Lady Snake CatcherMoradabad python rescueMoradabad snake catcherpython spotted in marketShazia ParveenShazia Parveen snake rescuewoman snake catcher

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Meet Shazia Parveen, Moradabad’s Fearless ‘Lady Snake Catcher’ Who Risked It All To Rescue A Giant Python From A Busy Market

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Meet Shazia Parveen, Moradabad’s Fearless ‘Lady Snake Catcher’ Who Risked It All To Rescue A Giant Python From A Busy Market
Meet Shazia Parveen, Moradabad’s Fearless ‘Lady Snake Catcher’ Who Risked It All To Rescue A Giant Python From A Busy Market
Meet Shazia Parveen, Moradabad’s Fearless ‘Lady Snake Catcher’ Who Risked It All To Rescue A Giant Python From A Busy Market
Meet Shazia Parveen, Moradabad’s Fearless ‘Lady Snake Catcher’ Who Risked It All To Rescue A Giant Python From A Busy Market
Meet Shazia Parveen, Moradabad’s Fearless ‘Lady Snake Catcher’ Who Risked It All To Rescue A Giant Python From A Busy Market

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