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Home > Regionals News > Meghalaya High Court Quashes POCSO Case Against Man Who Lived With Survivor Since She Was 17; Orders Welfare Support For Family

Meghalaya High Court Quashes POCSO Case Against Man Who Lived With Survivor Since She Was 17; Orders Welfare Support For Family

Taking into account her wish not to pursue the proceedings and the welfare of their daughter, the court directed authorities to facilitate applicable government benefits and compensation for the survivor and her child within eight weeks.

The Meghalaya High Court has quashed a 2017 POCSO case against a man who had been living with the survivor since 2017.
The Meghalaya High Court has quashed a 2017 POCSO case against a man who had been living with the survivor since 2017.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 17:06 IST

The Meghalaya High Court has quashed a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a man who had been living with the survivor as her husband since 2017. The court took into account the circumstances of their relationship, the survivor’s wish not to pursue the proceedings and the welfare of their daughter. It also directed authorities to help the survivor and her child access applicable government benefits and compensation.

How Did the Case Begin?

The case originated from an FIR registered at Sadar Police Station in 2017. Following the investigation, a chargesheet was filed, and proceedings began before the Special POCSO Court in Shillong. According to the case details, the man was 18 years old at the time, while the survivor was 17 years, 11 months and 27 days old. The couple had reportedly been living together since 2017 and had a daughter. During the proceedings, both the survivor and her mother expressed no objection to the case being quashed.

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Court Considers Survivor’s Wishes and Family Circumstances

While examining the matter, the High Court considered the nature and circumstances of the relationship, the survivor’s expressed wish not to continue with the legal proceedings and the interests of the child. The court also emphasised the need to balance the interests of justice with the survivor’s circumstances and the welfare of her daughter. After considering the facts presented before it, the court ordered the quashing of the FIR, chargesheet and pending proceedings under the POCSO Act.

Authorities Directed to Provide Government Benefits

Alongside quashing the case, the High Court directed the District Child Protection Officer and the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority to facilitate access to applicable government welfare schemes and compensation for the survivor and her daughter. The authorities have been directed to complete the necessary process within eight weeks. The direction aims to ensure that the survivor and her child receive the support and assistance available to them under applicable government schemes. The ruling brings the legal proceedings in this case to an end while placing emphasis on the welfare of the survivor and her daughter.
Also Read: 17-Year-Old Class 12 Student Sets Herself On Fire In Delhi School, Body Found Behind Guard Room; What Happened?

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Meghalaya High Court Quashes POCSO Case Against Man Who Lived With Survivor Since She Was 17; Orders Welfare Support For Family
Tags: 2017 POCSO caseChild Protectiongovernment welfare benefitshigh-court-rulingMeghalaya HCMeghalaya High CourtMeghalaya POCSO casePOCSO case quashedpocso-actsurvivor and daughter

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Meghalaya High Court Quashes POCSO Case Against Man Who Lived With Survivor Since She Was 17; Orders Welfare Support For Family

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Meghalaya High Court Quashes POCSO Case Against Man Who Lived With Survivor Since She Was 17; Orders Welfare Support For Family
Meghalaya High Court Quashes POCSO Case Against Man Who Lived With Survivor Since She Was 17; Orders Welfare Support For Family
Meghalaya High Court Quashes POCSO Case Against Man Who Lived With Survivor Since She Was 17; Orders Welfare Support For Family
Meghalaya High Court Quashes POCSO Case Against Man Who Lived With Survivor Since She Was 17; Orders Welfare Support For Family
Meghalaya High Court Quashes POCSO Case Against Man Who Lived With Survivor Since She Was 17; Orders Welfare Support For Family

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