‘Chor, Chor’ Chants As TMC Panchayat Chief Is Beaten And Pelted With Mud By Locals

A TMC panchayat chief in West Bengal faced an angry mob on Thursday after returning to his office following around one-and-a-half months in jail. Meghnad Das, chief of the Trinamool Congress-run Kashimpur Panchayat in Dattapukur, was allegedly dragged to the ground and severely beaten by locals, who also threw mud at him while shouting “chor, chor” (thief, thief).

The protest in West Bengal was aimed at Das and members of the TMC-run panchayat board, with locals demanding their resignations. The confrontation turned physical as protesters surrounded Das and allegedly assaulted him, reflecting growing public anger against local TMC leaders.

West Bengal locals turn protest into public confrontation

The Dattapukur incident comes amid a series of protests in West Bengal targeting local TMC leaders over allegations of corruption, extortion and “cut-money” schemes. Angry crowds have reportedly confronted leaders by dragging them out, assaulting them and throwing mud, eggs and shoes.

In another West Bengal incident, TMC panchayat samiti president Sahidullah Gazi was reportedly dragged out of a block development office in Hingalganj and assaulted by an angry mob. Protesters accused him of taking commissions from welfare schemes.

West Bengal anger spreads over alleged corruption claims

Similar protests have also been reported in Birbhum, Cooch Behar and North 24 Parganas, where crowds have demanded resignations from local leaders and sought the return of money allegedly taken from beneficiaries under government housing and job schemes.

Meanwhile, dramatic scenes were also reported in West Bengal involving Tirthankar Ghosh, son of former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh. He was reportedly pelted with eggs and mud while being taken into custody by police. Videos showed an angry crowd surrounding the police vehicle as officers escorted him away.

West Bengal sees fresh political backlash

Reports said former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh was arrested in Balasore, Odisha, in connection with the RG Kar case. The scenes involving his son have added another flashpoint to the wider political and public reaction in West Bengal.

The incidents come against a backdrop of intense local anger over allegations of corruption and “cut-money”, with protesters demanding accountability from TMC leaders and the return of funds they claim were extorted from people.

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